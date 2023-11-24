Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2: Everything we know

Paramount+’s new Western series is now a firm hit with fans, but will there be a Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2? Here’s what we know.

Though it is a standalone series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves comes under the umbrella of tales of the Wild West staking their claim on Paramount+ – much like Yellowstone.

Based on the true story of the lawman who allegedly inspired The Lone Ranger, the series follows a former enslaved man turned American law enforcer who was among the first Black deputy U.S. Marshals, and the first west of the Mississippi River.

But will there be a Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2? Here’s everything we know.

Will there be a Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2?

There are currently no confirmed plans for Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2 – but that doesn’t mean the Lawmen series won’t carry on.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, director Damian Marcano alluded to Bass Reeves’ story possibly being over, with Lawmen more likely to continue on as an anthology series.

“I would love for it to be… I thoroughly fell in love with the subject matter, and with our filming location,” Marcano said of Bass Reeves. “You know, I think in this business, if it becomes a problem, if enough people want to watch this, then guess what? There will be more.”

“Obviously, as of this point, it is an anthology series that will sort of cover a different lawman each series but David Oyelowo has definitely set the bar high for wherever we go from this point,” he continued.

Marcano also told Digital Spy that he sees the series as a “cousin” to the hit Taylor Sheridan show Yellowstone, placing it adjacent to its ever-expanding world. Sheridan served as an executive producer on the first season of Bass Reeves.

Is there a Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2 release?

There is no confirmed release date – or official plans for – Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2.

Given that Bass Reeves is somewhat linked to the growing Sheridan-verse, other shows would need to take precedence if a Season 2 was commissioned.

This is most applicable to the much-awaited Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, which has now been delayed until November 2024. 1923 Season 2 is also hotly anticipated.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest information.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

There are no confirmed cast members for Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 2.

However, if the series did get recommissioned, here’s who is most likely to star in it:

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves

Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn

Mo Brings Plenty as Minco Dodge

Donald Sutherland as Judge Isaac Parker

Lauren E. Banks as Jennie

Demi Singleton as Sally

Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is streaming on Paramount Plus now.