Yellowstone fans slam alternative Kevin Costner casting

Yellowstone fans are standing behind Kevin Costner after it was suggested that another actor could have played the role of the Dutton patriarch better.

There’s no name more synonymous with Yellowstone than Kevin Costner. As the head of the Yellowstone cast and the Dutton family alike, Costner made the role his own, and his exit has only made the fate of Yellowstone all the more muddy.

In the wake of his departure and the resulting Yellowstone cancellation, it would be easy for fans to feel a little resentful. But instead, they’re choosing to stand behind their favorite Dutton, and they’re doing so in more creative ways than ever.

On the Yellowstone subreddit, fans quickly jumped on the bandwagon of defending Kevin Costner after one post suggested the role could have been played better by another actor.

The actor in question? None other than Michael Keaton. The original post even included a photo of Keaton in cowboy gear, with the caption: “Michael Keaton would have been a better lead. I’m a rancher so I would know.”

It’s not the first time someone in the Yellowstone fandom has suggested an alternate figure to take up the John Dutton mantle. However, this post seemed to catch the eye of many fans who were feeling particularly defensive that day. Since then, the subreddit has become occupied with images of other actors, with mocking suggestions that mimic the original post.

Other names thrown into the ring include Seth MacFarlane, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Metallica’s James Hetfield. Clearly, not everyone understood the joke. In fact, there were many appalled comments under those false suggestions.

But on the original post, the fan consensus was clear: Costner is, and has always been, perfect for the role.

“Nah Costner is the perfect actor for John,” one user wrote in response.

“I love MK, but Costner is the exact right lead for this show,” said another. “He has the best background of any living/working actor appearing in westerns (Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall, and Sam Elliott are all right there with him). Plus, his naturally quiet demeanor suits the role of John Dutton.”

“Michael Keaton is great but he doesn’t have the presence or gravitas Kevin Costner brings to the role,” another comment said.

So yes, while Keaton might have been perfectly serviceable in the role of John Dutton, he’s not quite beating the big KC in fan’s minds. Still, there’s always Yellowstone 2024…