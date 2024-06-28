Every Yellowstone cameo in Horizon: An American Saga

Being a Kevin Costner production, it was inevitable we might see a few familiar faces in his new movie. So, who from the Yellowstone cast (and the wider Dutton-verse) appears in Horizon: An American Saga?

Costner stepped away from Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 in order to focus on making Horizon: An American Saga (among other reasons), and now, it’s time to see if that move really paid off.

You can read our Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 review to see what we thought of the epic Western, but you might be more interested to see if anyone from the Yellowstone cast pops up.

Article continues after ad

Well, they do. You might even be surprised to see just how many actors from Taylor Sheridan’s TV universe turn up in Horizon. Luckily, we’ve broken down every Yellowstone cameo from the new movie below. (Warning: minor spoilers for Yellowstone and Horizon ahead!)

Danny Huston

Paramount

Who they play in Horizon: Huston joins the ranks of Horizon as Col. Albert Houghton. We don’t see much of him in Chapter 1, though all signs point to him returning in further installments. He’s a general in the Civil War, who runs the outpost where Frances Kittredge and her daughter wind up after their town is attacked.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Who they play in Yellowstone: Huston plays the most inept and somehow beloved Yellowstone villain, Dan Jenkins. A real estate mogul who’s clamoring to get his hands on John Dutton’s land, Dan goes from being his worst enemy to his ally. We miss him, we love him, we salute you, Dan Jenkins.

Will Patton

Paramount

Who they play in Horizon: In Horizon, Patton plays Owen Kittredge, a man traveling with his family along the West as part of Luke Wilson’s wagon trail. He has three daughters and seems to be a man happy to work, and even happier to get his daughters involved, too. From what little we see of him, he appears to have a good relationship with the wagon leader, and knows what he’s doing.

Article continues after ad

Who they play in Yellowstone: Patton made his entrance onto the Western show following one of the most shocking Yellowstone episodes. After Jamie discovers he was really adopted, Patton plays his scheming, hangdog birth father, Garrett Randall. With a sordid past and unclear intentions, Randall gets Jamie into quite a bit of hot water as he turns his newfound son into an enemy of the Duttons.

Article continues after ad

James Landry Hébert

Paramount

Who they play in Horizon: After an entire settlement is wiped out during a brutal attack, Hébert’s character, Flagg, joins a ragtag team of men who make it their mission to hunt down Native Americans for sport. It might be under the guise of vengeance, but their mission is truly destructive, with Flagg and his crew stopping at nothing to take the scalps of even the innocent.

Article continues after ad

Who they play in Yellowstone: Hébert actually shows up in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883. He plays Wade, one of two cowboys who help the wagon trail escort their cattle across the unforgiving landscape. While his partner falls in love with the young Elsa Dutton, Wade is more practical. All he wants is to do his job, get paid for it, and hopefully not die in the process. That said, he’s smart, and he does help the Duttons and their team get out of a few dire situations.

Article continues after ad

Dalton Baker

Paramount

Who they play in Horizon: Baker plays a young Civil War soldier in Horizon by the name of Private Epps. He lends a hand during the recovery of survivors after the attack at the beginning of the film, and grows close to Francis and her daughter, Lizzie. At the end of the film, he’s being sent off to battle, so it remains to be seen whether he returns for Chapter 2.

Article continues after ad

Who they play in Yellowstone: There’s no shortage of flashback scenes in Yellowstone, and multiple feature Baker as Young Jamie Dutton. His role is actually integral to the troubled relationship between Jamie and Beth Dutton, as we finally discover through one of his scenes that Jamie is the reason Beth can’t have children of her own. As such, he gives a little more insight into one of Yellowstone’s most polarizing characters.

As Kevin Costner’s Western saga continues to grow, so too could the list of Yellowstone stars making an appearance.

Article continues after ad

While we wait to find out, check out our guide to all the best movies of 2024 so far. You can also double check how to watch Horizon: An American Saga and see why we think Yellowstone proves cowboys should cry more.