Yellowstone: What is the Y Brand?

As one of the most iconic symbols in the Taylor Sheridan TV show, it’s worth understanding this unusual tradition on the Dutton Ranch — here’s everything we know about the Yellowstone Y brand.

If you’ve been spending time on the Dutton Ranch, then you’ll have noticed some of the folks there walking around sporting the same scar. Often referred to as a preferred and important characteristic for the Dutton employees, almost everyone has heard of the Y brand.

The show suggests that across the Yellowstone timeline, the brand has evolved to be everything from an honor, a punishment, and a promise. John Dutton isn’t afraid of making it known that everyone on the Dutton Ranch needs to be an ally (or else), and the brand is just one way of managing that.

So, what does the Yellowstone Y brand mean, and who wears it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What does the Yellowstone Y brand mean?

The Yellowstone brand is the Dutton Ranch logo (the letter ‘Y’) burned onto the skin of those who owe something to the ranch, as a symbol of their commitment and undying loyalty to John Dutton.

On the Yellowstone property, cattle are branded with the ranch’s logo. The same can be said for its residents. The brand, essentially, is a form of ownership when it comes to John Dutton and those under his watch.

There could be many reasons why one might get branded, but in the case of many Yellowstone characters who wear it, it usually means that John Dutton or his crew have done you a favor. Whether this means the disposal of a body or murdering in your name, if John does something for you, you get the brand.

Once you get the brand, you are in John’s debt. When it comes to the ranch hands, this involves living and working on the ranch for as long as he likes. You’ll do his bidding, and listen to everything his right-hand man, Rip Wheeler, tells you.

On a show like Yellowstone, where there are enemies at every turn and dramatic events constantly unfolding, you’re pretty much always being called upon as a branded figure. As John himself says, the brand is “something you live up to.”

Getting the brand is exactly what you’d expect. Someone (typically Rip) will sear you with a red-hot iron rod that’s used on the cattle. Usually, the brand sits on the side of your chest, just under the shoulder blade.

Who gets the Y brand on Yellowstone?

The Y brand is typically given to the ranch hands, meaning Rip, Lloyd, Ryan, and more all wear the symbol. But there are exceptions — for example, Kayce Dutton wears the brand after his loyalty to John came into question when he was young.

Here are all the characters who wear the Yellowstone Y brand:

Kayce

Rip

Lloyd

Jimmy

Ryan

Colby

Ethan

Jake

Teeter

Wade Morrow

As you can see, the majority of these names belong to ranch hands. Some stories behind the brand are never addressed in the show, but a few of these are significant character traits. Rip, for instance, was given the brand after accidentally killing another hand in his youth. As such, John helped him hide the evidence, and he was branded and given a life-long connection to the ranch.

Kayce, on the other hand, was never supposed to get the brand. He’s the only Dutton child who bears the symbol, and for a solemn reason. After getting Monica pregnant and refusing to talk her into an abortion at John’s request, this is the consequence. As punishment and a reminder of where he came from, John branded his own son.

For more Dutton lore, check out the Dutton family tree. You can also keep up to date with the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 release date, and revisit the most shocking deaths.