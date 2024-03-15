DC Studios’ Teen Titans Movie: Everything we know so far

A Teen Titans movie is finally in development at DC Studios. Here’s everything we know.

The DC Studios train just keeps chugging along, as new projects are being added to the line-up on the regular.

Now, with both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 in the thick of production, their next project is being cleared.

To the surprise of many fans, that project is none other than Teen Titans, an adaptation based on one of DC’s longest running cult-favorite titles.

What is DC Studios’ Teen Titans?

Announced exclusively via The Hollywood Reporter, Teen Titans is the latest entry in the DC Universe that will kick off with James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film. Ana Nogueira, who is also writing the script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, will write the script for the film.

Traditionally, Teen Titans follows a band of young superheroes who form a team to battle a common threat.

At the time of this writing, no release date or casting announcement has been made for Teen Titans.

Teen Titans plot

While we do not know the plot for the upcoming DC Studios Teen Titans film, the team has a fairly standard storyline in the comics they’re based on.

The original Teen Titans were Robin, Kid Flash, and Aqualad. All three were sidekicks to more established heroes and were incredibly popular with readers. DC tried a team-up story 1964’s The Brave & the Bold #54, which proved to be a hit. The trio would be joined by other teen sidekicks, including Wonder Girl and Speedy, in stories that revolved around them striving to prove they were more capable than their mentors believed.

The team really gained a following with The New Teen Titans, where original members Robin, Wonder Girl, and Kid Flash were joined by new heroes Cyborg, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Raven. The New Teen Titans was a massive hit for DC, and this line-up became the de facto Titans line-up for many fans.

DC Comics Teen Titans stories like The Judas Contract revolutionized comics with gripping, down-to-earth storytelling.

Teen Titans was the home to some of the biggest moments in comics, like Robin maturing into the Nightwing identity in the all-time classic The Judas Contract. The Titans books stalled in the ’90s, but a popular 2000s reboot that brought next-generation heroes like the then-latest Robin, Superboy, and Impulse into the team was a shot in the arm.

A popular 2000s animated series, Teen Titans, gave the characters a lasting appeal with younger audiences, while a sequel animated series, Teen Titans GO!, reimagined the franchise further. DC also previously took a stab at a live-action take with Titans, which ran for four seasons across the DC Universe and Max streaming services.