New Big Bang Theory spinoff reveals cast, and it’s bad news for Young Sheldon fans

A new Big Bang Theory spinoff is officially in the works at Max, but if you’re hoping for another series with the Young Sheldon cast, prepare to be disappointed.

The Big Bang Theory universe was in a hot, dense state, and then in 2017, expansion started (wait!) with Young Sheldon, a prequel exploring the early years of its titular brainiac.

Seven years later, a few months on from Young Sheldon’s devastating ending, the franchise is gearing up for its newest chapter: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, following the lives of Sheldon’s brother, his wife, and their in-laws in the wake of George Cooper’s death (*sobs*).

Article continues after ad

That’s not all! If you’ve been pining for a return to the Pasadena crew, a new Big Bang Theory spinoff is in the works with three of the original sitcom’s stars: Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Brian Posehn (Bert), and Lauren Lapkus (Denise).

Article continues after ad

CBS

According to Deadline, the script is still being written, and it’s “been speculated that it may revolve around Stuart Bloom and his comic book store.”

It was first reported in April 2023 that Chuck Lorre and co. were developing a new spinoff for Max. However, he was quick to rein in people’s excitement later that year, telling TVLine: “It’s prenatal. Yeah, you don’t talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule. That’s a long way of saying no, I’ve got nothing to say about it other than it’s something that we are discussing.”

Article continues after ad

In a later interview with TV’s Top 5 podcast, he said he wasn’t a “big fan of spinoffs or stuff like that, unless it just feels like… wonderful, fresh.”

CBS

“This could conceivably be very different and also very funny. That’s the reason to go forward, not to keep digging in the same mine for the same precious minerals. It’s about doing something worth doing. Otherwise, it’s greedy. There’s no reason for that.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear if any of the other stars will return. Speaking to TV Line, Kunal Nayyar made it clear he’s not in a rush to return.

“To be honest, it feels a little too soon. Can you do a [revival] only four years after your show ends? That’s not a reunion show; that’s just another season. If [the spinoff] were to happen, we’ll see what the universe says,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 8 will (probably) never happen, but according to one star, another spinoff could work. Before it premieres, find out how the Georgie & Mandy spinoff addressed its most controversial change, and check out other TV shows streaming this month.