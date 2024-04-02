Who won Physical 100 Season 2?

The finale of Physical 100 Season 2 has just dropped on Netflix, and there’s one question everyone’s asking: who won?

Physical 100 is one of the most demanding reality competitions on TV. It pits 100 extraordinarily fit men and women of different ages and sizes against each other in grueling “quests” designed to test their strength and endurance to the max.

The second season upped the ante: it kicked things off with a never-ending treadmill run, before the show’s trademark one-on-one deathmatch, a team game in a maze, hugging pillars until the time ran out, and pushing mine carts.

With Episode 9 bringing Season 2 to a close, here’s everything you need to know about the winner of Physical 100 this time around.

Who was the Physical 100 Season 2 winner?

Amotti won Physical 100 Season 2.

Episode 9 followed the final four in a three-part quest. Amotti competed against Dustin Harvey, Andre Jin, and Hong Beom-seok.

In the first round, the remaining contestants had to hold their “torso” in the air (which was 40% of their respective body weight), and the first person to let go of their rope would be eliminated. Harvey was the first to drop his torso.

The second round was an infinite squat challenge, with the three competitors squatting a massive metal container until they couldn’t do anymore — oh, and it was filled with rocks. Jin gave up first, so he failed to make it to the last part of the quest.

In the third and final round, Amotti and Hong Beom-seok went against each other in “pole push”, with both contestants pushing each side of the pole simultaneously to knock over a post. Whoever won twice would win the competition, and Amotti eventually overpowered his rival.

Physical 100 Seasons 1-2 are now available to stream in their entirety. You can check out our other coverage below:

