Physical 100: Why Season 1 was better than Season 2

Physical 100 is the talk of the town for its riveting displays of strength, agility, and power, but there’s no denying that Season 1 had a spark that Season 2 lacked.

This competition series has become a standout on Netflix for its focus on finding the contestant with the best physical prowess out of 100 participants. Set in South Korea, it has attracted a global following with its quests and challenges that test various physical abilities such as strength, speed, and overall fitness.

What truly excited fans was the diversity of the contestants, who were of different genders, ages, and backgrounds. Participants ranged from national athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and bodybuilders, to everyday individuals with physically demanding jobs.

Physical 100 was a nail-biting series to watch, which led to a second season. But since the Season 2 finale, it’s become clear it was missing some key elements that made Season 1 a knockout.

One of the main criticisms among fans is that Season 1’s challenges were more captivating and exciting than Season 2’s. Watching contestants tackle tasks like the boat challenge with the clock ticking created a gripping viewing experience, and we didn’t get anything close to that in the second season.

Season 2’s challenges were unique but didn’t have me hooked like I thought they would. Of all the quests, the most intense were the Maze Challenge and the Relay Challenge because they involved higher stakes and more eliminations.

The quests were where Season 1 excelled, as many fans have pointed out. I recall moments like the Punishment of Atlas, where muscular contestants grappled with a massive boulder, showcasing impressive strength. Additionally, Season 1’s quests such as the tile flip challenge, Tail of Ourobus, and Wings of Icarus, were more diverse, testing not just strength but also speed, strategy, and endurance.

Season 1 also gave female contestants a better chance of proving themselves and their physical capabilities, while Season 2 instead made them appear as dead weight.

Moreover, Season 1 delved deeper into the emotional narratives of contestants, making viewers more invested in their journeys. In contrast, Season 2 felt rushed and didn’t take the time to explore why contestants joined the series. Many matches were condensed for time, impacting the emotional connection with the contestants and the overall satisfaction with the winner’s victory.

Physical 100 Season 2 still did the job of arousing a competitive nature from its contestants and its viewers the same way Season 1 did. But the contestants of the first season are still missed by fans because their stories were better executed amid team matches and solo conquests.

In essence, while Physical 100 remains a captivating series, Season 1’s blend of thrilling challenges and emotional storytelling set a high standard that Season 2 couldn’t quite match.

Physical 100 Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.