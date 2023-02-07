What time do new Physical 100 episodes come out on Netflix?

Physical 100, a new reality series described as a cross between Squid Game and Ninja Warrior, is a huge hit on Netflix – but when will Episode 5 be available to stream and when do new episodes come out?
Physical 100 debuted on the streaming platform on January 24, and almost immediately earned a spot on the top 10 chart, sitting there comfortably a week after its launch.
As per Netflix, it follows 100 contestants “in top physical shape” as they “compete to claim the honor of the ultimate physique in this intense survival reality series.”
After the rave response to the first four episodes, the wait is on for Episode 5 and more – so, when will they be released?
New Physical 100 episodes: Release time and schedule
Physical 100 Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on February 7 on Netflix.
The first four episodes can be streamed now. As for future episodes, we’ve listed their release dates below:
- Episode 7: February 14
- Episode 8: February 14
- Episode 9: February 21
In terms of what time on each day they’ll be available to stream, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:
- 12am PDT
- 3am EDT
- 5am Brazil
- 8am UK
- 9am Central European Summer Time
- 1:30pm India Standard Time
- 7pm Australia
- 9pm New Zealand
Many have compared the new show to Squid Game, with one writing: “Physical: 100 on Netflix is SO F*CKING GOOD. The concept might seem cheesy at first, but whoever made the show crushed the execution.
“The slow trickle of famous competitors, their reactions, the squid games aesthetic, the commentary as they compete. Best show to binge tonight.”
Another wrote: “Physical 100 on Netflix is nail-biting! It’s like ninja warrior and Squid Game.”
Physical 100 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.