Netflix’s 1899: Will there be a Season 2?

Netflix’s 1899 has revealed its many mysteries, but there’s still lots of questions to be answered… perhaps in Season 2?

One of the newest kids on the block for Netflix is also one of its most anticipated: 1899. This new series comes from the same creators that gave us one of the greatest mind-bending shows of the past few years, Dark. We certainly enjoyed 1899, and you can read our review of it here.

1899 is a mystery thriller set on a migrant ship in – you guessed it – 1899. Everyone there already has a mysterious past, but things take a turn for the stranger when the Prometheus, a ship that had disappeared months ago, suddenly starts sending the migrant ship coordinates.

The series has plenty of reveals, but there are also a number of questions left unanswered, including that shocking final scene. So, with some much left to unpack, and so many characters left to explore, there’s another major question to ask: will there be a Season 2?

Is 1899 Season 2 happening on Netflix?

As of writing, Netflix has not renewed 1899 for Season 2. But there’s plenty of reasons why it could happen.

Firstly, the creators are happy to make more of the series. In a 2021 interview with Deadline, series co-creator Jantje Friese stated that they were doing their best to make it a multi-season show, but noted that “it depends on the viewers.”

Viewership is very important when it comes to a show getting renewed, so it will all depend on whether or not the public like 1899 enough to warrant a second season. But considering the show’s trailer currently has over eight million views on YouTube, we can bet that lots of people will be tuning in.

Friese’s other Netflix series Dark was incredibly popular, so we can probably expect similar numbers for 1899. Plus, while 1899 isn’t a continuation of Dark – you don’t have to see one to see the other – the two shows share similar mysteries, themes, and tones. And Dark currently has three seasons, so why not 1899?

When would 1899 Season 2 come out?

It’s all depending on when and if the series will be renewed, but if 1899 were to get a second season, it would be a good few years before we would see it, 2024 at the earliest.

Filming for the first season took six months (May 2021 – November 2021) and then the show took another year to be released. And if a script for the second season hasn’t been written, things could take even longer.

Ultimately, 1899 is definitely strong enough to stand on its own as one season, but here’s hoping we get another go back into the mind-bending past.

1899 is currently available to stream on Netflix.