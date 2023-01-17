Viral NetflixCorrectYourMistake trend explained: Warrior Nun fans refuse to back down

NetflixCorrectYourMistake is trending online, with fans of the recently canceled show Warrior Nun continuing their fight to get the beloved series back for season 3. But what does the trend even mean? Continue reading for a full breakdown as we explain the who, what, when, where, and why of this new Twitter trend.

The cancellation of popular TV shows prematurely has led to a major backlash from the Netflix audience in recent months. The likes of 1899, Inside Job, and many more are just the most recent examples of shows to get axed. However, no recent series has garnered quite as big of a reaction as Warrior Nun. The second season of the series debuted on Netflix at the tail end of 2022 and was met with immediate praise from critics and fans alike.

Article continues after ad

A new trend on Twitter has since appeared, one that takes direct aim at streaming giant Netflix. The trend #netflixcorrectyourmistake has many questioning why the internet is going after Netflix in such a way. As well as this, many are confused as to what mistake the viral hashtag is even referring to. Here’s what it all means in relation to Warrior Nun.

Netflix’s Warrior Nun: What is the show even about?

Netflix Warrior Nun tells the story of a group of fighting nuns trained to take down demons.

Created by Simon Barry and streaming on Netflix, Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama. The show focuses on an order of crime-fighting, demon-hunting nuns. The group of women – known as sister warriors – fight alongside the magically gifted Warrior Nun to rid the earth of demons while also protecting the Catholic church from enemies.

Article continues after ad

In my review, I said Warrior Nun Season 2 “solidifies the show as Netflix’s most underrated project and opens up the franchise to even greater heights if it is given a third season.”

One of the biggest talking points from the latest season is the romantic storyline between protagonist Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) and Sister Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), with fans of the show having shipped the couple since the first season. Their relationship – which I described in my review of Season 2 as a “fantastic queer romance” – won over the hearts of the LGBTQ+ community instantly.

NetflixCorrectYourMistake trend explained: Why is it going viral?

The new #netflixcorrectyourmistake going viral on Twitter serving as the Warrior Nun fans – known online as ‘Halo bearers’ – latest attempt to get the show brought back from cancelation. Billboards have been created, petitions signed and many fan edits, and other ways to spread the word have been utilized by the fan base.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, the trend has over 130K tweets. This number continuing to grow at a fast rate. As well as this, #savewarriornun has also amassed over 6.7 million tweets.

Spoiler TV’s performer of the year 2022 award was also just won by both Alba Baptista and Kristina Tonteri-Young. This announcement simply adding fuel to the flames. Further cementing the Warrior Nun fanbase’s desire to have the show come back for at least another season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Warrior Nun cast and notable figures in the entertainment space are all sharing and retweeting the trend and the hashtag. An online effort to get Warrior Nun another season unlike anything that has come before.

Article continues after ad

How the Warrior Nun fanbase continues to fight for the show online

With Netflix already having a history of canceling WLW-led shows, Warrior Nun fans have banded together to do all they could to get the series renewed. NetflixCorrectYourMistake just another hashtag about the show going viral.

The #cancelnetflix hashtag was trending online after the show’s cancelation was first announced. Many even calling out the streaming service as being lesbophobic. This term refers to a particular type of homophobia focused on the romantic relationships between two female-presenting people. However, this isn’t the only sapphic show Netflix has canned. Other WLW series that the streaming service chose to end prematurely include the likes of:

Article continues after ad

Teenage Bounty Hunters

One Day at a Time

Everything Sucks

I Am Not Okay With This

And while the fight to get Warrior Nun renewed – and to hold Netflix accountable for their lack of support for WLW shows – may have been thought to be over, the cause has just been reinvigorated by this new trend. However, there are many other ways in which the Halo bearers are fighting for their show.

A petition to bring the show back – either by Netflix or by another streaming service – has amassed over 100,000 signatures at the time of writing. Actors who worked on the show have even shared the petition.

Time will tell if Netflix does choose to bring Warrior Nun back for season 3. Or if they acknowledge the NetflixCorrectYourMistake trend. Alternatively, another streaming service could step in and bring the show back in a fresh setting. Regardless, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all things Warrior Nun here at Dexerto.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.