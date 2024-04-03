Physical 100 teases a big change in Season 3

Physical 100 Season 2 isn’t the end of the competition series, with the final episode’s credit scene teasing Season 3 will undergo a major change.

There’s no denying that Netflix will likely greenlight a third season of Physical 100. The ominous voice teased that they weren’t done looking for the perfect physique. Season 2 had crowned a new winner, adding to the list following Season 1’s champion.

But going forward with Season 3, a post on Reddit realized the credit scene of Season 2 teased a much wider array of contestants. Per the thread, the final credits reveal a graphic titled, “Physical 100: Asia.”

A montage of illustrations depicting sumo wrestling, handball, martial arts, and boxing athletes accompanied it. The teaser might reveal the direction of Physical 100 Season 3 by casting contestants from outside of South Korea.

So far, the competition series has focused mainly on Korean athletes, with the occasional non-Korean based within the country. For example, Justin Harvey is South African but lives in Korea as an actor. The same for Emmanuel, who lives in South Korea while pursuing bodybuilding.

The teaser for Season 3 reveals contestants could come from Japan, China, Thailand, and more Asian countries. Fans are excited to see how Season 3 will work, but mostly how the contestants will communicate with each other.

“Looks like the next season of Physical 100 will include competitors from other Asian countries (maybe from just a few or from many). The show is directed/created/produced by Korea so it’ll be interesting to see how they will hold auditions, whether or not the competition will be strictly held in Korea, how will competitors communicate with each other if there are teams, etc!” said one fan on Reddit.

Others wonder how the overall process will work: “I wonder how they do the audition process. Not that I’m anywhere near the level of these athletes, but if I were, I would so fly out and try to get on the show lol.”

For now, Netflix has yet to release official news of a Physical 100 Season 3, but you can learn more about the series here:

