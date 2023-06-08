Will Riverdale Season 7 have a musical episode?

Riverdale is infamous for its musical episodes, but will there be one in the seventh and final season?

Love it or hate it, Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in variously wacky ways, has certainly made a name for itself in pop culture.

Now, the popular CW series is finally coming to an end, with its seventh season being its last – and it’s certain to go out with a bang. We’re enjoying the season so far, and you can read our review of the first three episodes here.

Article continues after ad

But one thing about the show that has garnered a lot of infamy is the musical episodes, which generally happen every season. So does Season 7 follow that path? Read on to find out.

Does Riverdale Season 7 have a musical episode?

While Episode 11 features a musical number, Riverdale Season 7 is yet to have a proper musical episode. We will update this article if anything changes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This could either be good news or bad news to fans, as the musical episodes have been met with varying critical reception so far. This line-up includes episodes about Heather, Carrie, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Article continues after ad

So far Episode 11, AKA “Halloween II,” is the closest thing we’ve gotten to a musical episode, as it features members of the cast performing a Rocky Horror Picture show number about the students who have died on the show. It’s morbid, and we love it.

But many fans are expecting another musical, and considering the 1950s setting, a Grease episode would be perfect. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Riverdale is currently premiering weekly on the CW. To find out when you can watch it, click here. And check out the rest of our Riverdale coverage below: