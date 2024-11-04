5 biggest moments in From Season 3 Episode 7

From Season 3 Episode 7, ‘These Fragile Lives’, feels like a bit of a filler episode, but there are still some significant moments to take note of, especially surrounding Fatima’s phantom pregnancy and a truly unexpected, violent ending.

So far, From Season 3 hasn’t fulfilled our hopes of answers to the many questions that have built up since the start of the MGM+ horror series. Instead, the mysteries have continued to expand, plunging the residents of Fromville into despair.

Article continues after ad

In Episode 6, Victor and Henry were able to retrieve Jasper the ventriloquist dummy from the tunnels, but not before an eerie encounter with the monsters. Fatima’s ultrasound only confirmed the worst – there’s seemingly no baby at all – and Tabitha uncovered a childhood connection to Fromville.

From Season 3 Episode 7 continues these storylines, with Fatima’s situation going from bad to worse, but don’t expect any resolutions just yet. Here are five key moments from the latest chapter. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fatima’s pregnancy comes into question

MGM+

After the ultrasound, Fatima’s struggling even more than she was before. Everyone’s acting as if she’s losing her mind in the same way Boyd’s late wife Abby did. As Kristi and Marielle try to explain, Fatima interjects, “Hysterical pregnancy, isn’t that what they used to call it?”

“No one thinks you’re being hysterical. It wasn’t so long ago that Boyd had worms under his skin that no one else could see,” explains Kristi. “We’re not ruling anything out here.” But with even her husband Ellis trying to reason that the pregnancy could be psychological, this only causes her more distress.

Article continues after ad

Later, while alone in her room, Fatima vomits before experiencing severe cramps. As it intensifies, her stomach sucks in until her ribcage is completely visible, almost as if she’s shriveling up like the smiling monsters.

Frustratingly, when Ellis runs in, her stomach appears to be normal. Not only does this leave him convinced she’s experiencing psychosis but it also leaves us as the viewer wondering whether this is all in Fatima’s head. Although knowing Fromville, it’s more likely to be the entity taunting her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Elgin is led to the red door

MGM+

The Polaroid camera strikes again in From Season 3 Episode 7. While at Colony House, Elgin is busy making a mobile for Fatima’s baby when a picture emerges from the camera out of nowhere, showing the doors to the mysterious cellar.

He heads down there and uncovers a red door, which leads to a busted old bed and the skeletal remains of a long-dead person. The Kimono-wearing ghost appears, but this time Elgin’s not frightened – he knows she’s led him there for a reason.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, nothing else is revealed from this point on, meaning we’ll have to wait for the next From episode to learn more.

Tabitha’s nightmares become reality

MGM+

In From’s last episode, Tabitha had a look through Jade’s findings and learned about the skeleton totems and the three red rocks out in the woods. This triggered a memory: when she was a child, she had a recurring nightmare of this exact place.

Article continues after ad

So, in Season 3 Episode 7, she decides to go out there with Jade and Ethan to see for herself. Jim’s already there gathering food, and they’re all left pondering what this could mean.

Article continues after ad

It seems Tabitha is connected to Fromville in the same way Victor’s mom Miranda was: they both had visions of the place long before ever setting foot in it.

In her nightmares, Tabitha would always hide behind the same red rock, cowering in terror at an unseen threat. But before the threat revealed itself, she’d always wake up.

With no clear cut answers, Jade gets philosophical about what this could mean, stating, “If fate exists, if you were destined to come to this place since you were a child, then one way or another you were always going to come to that tree in the road.”

Article continues after ad

Randall and Julie find a new mystery in the woods

MGM+

Julie and Randall’s friendship continues to grow, with the pair bonding over their shared trauma after the events of From Season 2. As they chat, Julie admits she never learned to drive, and so Randall takes her out in the van.

Article continues after ad

But along the way, the cicadas come back to haunt him. Julie can’t see them but Randall freaks out, stops the van, and runs out into the woods. They both end up at some mysterious ruins and it makes them feel… something.

Article continues after ad

Whatever it is, Randall has a bad feeling about it and tells Julie they have to get back. As is the running theme of this episode, don’t expect any answers on what this could mean before the credits start rolling.

Tillie meets a grisly end

MGM+

In true From fashion, the ending leaves us on tenterhooks waiting to find out what happens next. It starts with Fatima heading into the greenhouse and pulling out the vat of rotten vegetables.

She’s clearly conflicted, not knowing whether to believe her own body. Fatima decides to walk away, only to suffer extreme stomach cramps that cause her to double over. Tillie comes in and tries to comfort her, saying, “Everything is going to be okay.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fatima tells her to leave, and when she doesn’t, she grabs some garden shears and plunges them straight into Tillie’s heart. As she falls to the ground, Fatima suddenly realizes what she’s done and screams for help.

With her dying breath, Tillie tells Fatima, “You have to run.” Even in her final moments, she wants to protect her. But it’s too late: Ellis shows up and is horrified by what he finds.

Article continues after ad

From Season 3 Episodes 1-7 are streaming on MGM+ now, with Episode 8 set to drop on Sunday, November 10. Until then, check out our recaps for Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, and Episode 5.

You can also check out the new TV shows coming to streaming this month and the most binge-worthy series to watch now.