When does Reggie return to Riverdale Season 7?

Fans have been wondering where Reggie is so far this Riverdale season. But worry not, because he’s coming back.

Love it or hate it, Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in variously wacky ways, has certainly made a name for itself in pop culture. Now, the popular CW series is finally coming to an end, with its seventh season being its last – and it’s certain to go out with a bang. We’re enjoying the season so far, and you can read our review of the first three episodes here.

The official plot for the new season is as thus: “The seventh season goes where no season has dared to go before – the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present.”

However, it doesn’t seem like everyone was immediately teleported back into the 1950s, namely Reggie Mantle, who hasn’t been seen at all so far this season. However, this is about to change.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8 teases Reggie Mantle’s return

For most of Season 7, Reggie has been nowhere to be seen, and despite being briefly mentioned by Jughead in the season premiere, he was only discussed in regards to not being there physically.

This led to many fans wondering why he – and actor Charles Melton – was absent, which turned out to be a mix of scheduling conflicts – Melton also works on Peacock’s Poker Face and Hulu’s History of the World: Part II – and that the show was wanting to save him for a later date.

“Even before [scheduling issues] came up,” said Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to TVLine, “we had talked about saving Reggie and giving him a big entrance a little bit later in the season for a big Hoosiers story and School Ties story that we’re telling later with the basketball team.”

And these plans are finally coming to fruition, as the teaser for Season 7 Episode 8, titled “Hoop Dreams,” finally re-introduces Reggie in a significant way.

You can watch the trailer below:

The trailer has plenty of build up for him, with lots of basketball footage playing alongside the team’s Coach stating, “We have ourselves a new player. He knows how to win games.”

Veronica also mentions, “He’s a hunk,” and when Archie asks what this new player’s name is, we cut to the man himself in 1950s garb, as he states nonchalantly, “Hey, I’m Reggie Mantle.”

The show’s title card then rolls, and we can’t help but feel excited to see what transpires on tonight’s episode.

To find out when and where you can watch Riverdale Season 7, click here.