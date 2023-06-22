Riverdale – All musical episodes, ranked worst to best

Love them or hate them, Riverdale’s musical episodes are arguably the most iconic part of the show. So here’s each one ranked.

Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in variously wacky ways, has certainly made a name for itself in pop culture. And one thing about the show that has garnered a lot of infamy is the musical episodes, which generally happen every season.

Now, the popular CW series is finally coming to an end, with its seventh season being its last – and it’s certain to go out with a bang. We’re enjoying the season so far, and you can read our review of the first three episodes here. We’ve already guessed if Season 7 is set to have one, but what about those who have already been?

So, in preparation for any future musical episodes, here is our ranking of all the Riverdale musical episodes that have been before. Spoilers for said episodes!

Riverdale musical episodes, ranked from worst to best

Now, as part of this ranking, we won’t include every episode that has a song in it, otherwise we’d be here forever. With Archie aiming for a music career in Season 1, to Veronica running a speak easy at one point, there’s been too many musical numbers to count.

Here, we’re purely ranking the episodes that are set solely around a pre-established musical. And of course, we’ll update this list should Season 7 have one.

6. Wicked Little Town

Netflix

While this musical episode maybe ranked last, that isn’t because of said musical moments. This episode finally gives Kevin -who is easily the best singer of the cast – the limelight he deserves, as he fights to be allowed to perform a song from Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

However, this plotline often gets pushed to the side for pointless love triangle cheating drama, and the mystery of who is leaving video tapes at people’s doors, which ultimately makes the musical aspects less impactful.

5. The Return Of Pussycats

Netflix

Now, arguably this episode may not count as a musical one, as it takes songs from various places rather than just one musical, but songs happen so frequently that the episode could easily be deemed its own jukebox musical.

The episode sees Josie – and of course, the Pussycats – return to Riverdale, allowing for an episode long reconciliation that feels emotional and fulfilling for Josie’s arc. However, the lack of main characters and acknowledgement of previous storylines leaves this episode feeling more like backdoor pilot than a Riverdale episode.

4. A Night To Remember

Netflix

Carrie was the first musical episode that Riverdale did, and it certainly wasn’t a bad place to start. It matched the current horror tone that the series was going for, and while the choice of Cheryl as Carrie was odd, it wasn’t bad.

The gruesome plot of the episode was also tied into the musical well, as the characters and songs in the show could be matched to the show’s central characters with relative ease.

3. Big Fun

Netflix

Now, while this musical doesn’t make for the best episode, it’s definitely the most iconic one, and it may be what drew certain viewers into Riverdale. Heathers is also probably the most well known musical in this list amongst young viewers, and it is a good musical, at least.

The singing is subpar, the choreography odd, and the plots convoluted. But does it make for some so-bad-it’s-good hilarity? Absolutely.

2. American Psychos

Netflix

Riverdale has reached full ridiculousness at this point, and so American Psycho’s satirical tone bizarrely worked in its favor. It worked against the backdrop plot of the episode, that being catching the Trash Bag Killer.

The performances in this episode were also pretty good, as Kevin was given plenty of focus, and Betty’s emotional turmoil was handled well throughout the episode.

1. Next To Normal

Netflix

While not perfectly following the storyline of the original musical, this episode manages to be emotional and introspective, far more than any Riverdale musical episode has any right to be.

While other characters, such as Jughead and Tabitha, give good performances, Betty is the backbone of the episode, as she desperately tries to reach her mother after the death of Polly. In her grief, Alice grows overly attached to the soundtrack of Next to Normal, which if you know the musical, is brilliant in a meta sense.

Riverdale is currently premiering weekly on the CW.