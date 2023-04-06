Riverdale Season 7: Who is Julian Blossom?

Riverdale Season 7 introduces the character of Julian Blossom, but who is he? And have we actually met him before?

Love it or hate it, Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in variously wacky ways, has certainly made a name for itself in pop culture. We’ve already watched the first three episodes, and you can read our review here.

In the series, we’ve had haunted dolls, super powers, time travel, and now imaginary twins back from the womb. It’s all happening in Season 7, which happens to be the final season of the CW show.

This imaginary twin is Julian, who may be both familiar and confusing to Riverdale fans. But who is he exactly, and who plays him in Season 7? Well, read on, and we’ll explain all. But first: Warning! Riverdale spoilers up ahead!

Who is Julian Blossom?

Julian Blossom is a new addition to the cast, playing the twin sibling of resident Riverdale Queen Bee Cheryl Blossom.

Julian is “Your classic high school red-headed bully,” according to the official synopsis. “Handsome, athletic, and cocky, he always gets his way, but in the rare times he doesn’t – like with Veronica – he makes life miserable for everyone around him. He often butts heads with his twin sister, but is also an antagonist to all of our teen characters, most especially Archie.”

This can be seen in the most recent epiosde of Riverdale – Season 7 Episode 2 – in which Archie and Julien battle for Veronica’s affection.

However, if you’ve been watching Riverdale for a while, Julian may either be familiar to you, or you may be confused that Jason hasn’t reappeared as Cheryl’s twin brother.

See, the show has chosen to keep Jason dead ala Season 1, but it’s seemingly retconning Julien’s past. See, in Season 4, Cheryl learned that she and Jason had a triplet named Julian, who was supposedly absorbed in the womb. While it’s unclear if the whole Julian thing was made up by Nana Rose, Julian’s spirit then supposedly occupied a haunted doll that Cheryl eventually destroyed.

And of course, Riverdale has been thrown all out of sorts now, what with the recent synopsis of Season 7: “The seventh season goes where no season has dared to go before – the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present.” Pairings are all switched up, as are character motivations, so no wonder we’re getting dead twin brothers appearing.

Who plays Julian Blossom?

Julian Blossom is played by Nicholas Barasch.

Barasch can also be seen in the shows Bull and The Backyardigans. However, he is better known for his theatre work, appearing in Broadway shows such as Hadestown and She Loves me.

Riverdale is currently premiering weekly on the CW. To find out when you can watch it, click here.