Riverdale: Who killed Ethel’s parents?

Ethel’s parents meet an untimely end in Riverdale Season 7, but who killed them… and could it be Ethel?

Love it or hate it, Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in variously wacky ways, has certainly made a name for itself in pop culture. We’ve already watched the first three episodes, and you can read our review here.

In the series, we’ve had haunted dolls, super powers, time travel, and now parental murder. It’s all happening in Season 7, which happens to be the final season of the CW show.

Article continues after ad

Ethel bursts into the school dance in the previous episode, with blood all over her and her parents dead. But what happened, and who killed them? Well, read on, and we’ll explain all. But first: warning, Riverdale spoilers up ahead!

Who killed Ethel’s parents in Riverdale Season 7?

Well, the truth is that there is no official answer yet to who killed Ethel’s parents. But there are certain few suspects.

Episode 3 begins with Ethel explaining why she’s covered in blood: Her parents were both stabbed to death. Not only is this shocking, but she also claimed that her milkman did it, despite the fact that this man is in his 70s.

Article continues after ad

When the milkman is alter cleared by the authorities, Ethel claims that it could’ve been a different milkman, or just someone dressed like one.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, there are some hints that Ethel could be the killer herself. Ethel knows that she could be a suspect, as she actually has drawings that she made of her putting her parents through a meat grinder. And when Jughead goes to her house to recover the drawings, he also finds a comic book hidden with a story about a murdering milkman. Quite incriminating stuff.

Article continues after ad

But now Jughead seems to be a suspect himself, as he stashes the drawings, and the police later find them when searching his house. The episode ends with him getting called into the principal’s office, along with Ethel.

But while Ethel seems like a prime suspect perhaps she’s just a red herring, as surely they wouldn’t reveal who the killer was just yet. There’s a murder mystery afoot, but it certainly seems like an intriguing one.

Article continues after ad

And don’t worry, we’ll update this article when the truth is revealed.

Riverdale is currently premiering weekly on the CW. To find out when you can watch it, click here.