Riverdale: Are Veronica and Jughead endgame? The make-out party, explained

Episode 3 of Riverdale Season 7 has a steamy make-out party where everyone pairs up, including, surprisingly, Veronica and Jughead.

Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in various wacky ways, continues to make a name for itself in pop culture. We’ve watched the first three episodes, and you can read our review here.

This season – which is the show’s last – takes us back to the 1950s, but when it comes to teenage sexuality, there are no traditional 50s values here. This episode, which discusses the topic of sex education, features a steamy make-out party, where a number of characters pair up.

Article continues after ad

Surprisingly, this includes Veronica and Jughead, and there’s a slight possibility that the two could pair up for real. But will Vughead be endgame? Let’s get into it, but first: Warning! Riverdale spoilers up ahead!

Who pairs up at the Riverdale make-out party?

Episode 3 focusses on sexual education, or rather, how poor it was in the 1950s. And when you’ve got a group of sexually charged teens – a number of whom are repressed due to being LGBTQ+ – naturally the syllabus doesn’t cover everything these kids need to know.

Article continues after ad

So when Betty discovers a book about sexuality at Ethel’s house – amongst other things – said book causes her to have some very scandalous dreams. She brings the book to Veronica, who then suggests the whole gang get together for a good old fashioned make-out party.

When the party happens, Veronica puts everyone’s name into random envelopes in order to select kissing partners. However, the party kind of devolves as everyone switches throughout the night.

Article continues after ad

At first, there’s Cheryl and Fangs, Kevin and Midge, Betty and Jughead (#Bughead), and Veronica and Archie (“Because we’re endgame”).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, Veronica only really gets one kiss in before Cheryl leads Archie off for more action, in order to prove that she likes boys. Betty tries to make the moves on Kevin, who she had dreamed about – but considering he’s gay, he’s obviously not into it, as much as he tries.

Article continues after ad

Will Veronica and Jughead, aka #Vughead, get together?

Veronica ends up alone with Jughead, which out of the core four characters, seems like the most unlikely pairing. #Vughead isn’t quite as iconic a hashtag.

However, the two do end up bonding over monster movies and the book the Catcher in the Rye. And while we don’t know if they’re endgame, since the season is only in its early episodes, the potential of their relationship may spark some curiosity. Especially since Veronica is single during this make-out party, and by the end of the episode’s events, she does begin considering Jughead as boyfriend material.

Article continues after ad

She’s not the only one feeling mixed up. Betty is now beginning to pine after Archie once more, and Toni also has her eye on someone. We’ll just have to wait and see if our classic pairings, or new ones, come together by the end of this final season.

Riverdale is currently premiering weekly on the CW. To find out when you can watch it, click here.