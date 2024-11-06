Will Charlie return to Fire Country Season 3? Possible death explained

Charlie might be a firefighter name you’ve forgotten, as we’ve not seen him in action since Season 1. But will Charlie make a triumphant return to Fire Country Season 3?

We’re nowhere near reaching the finale of Fire Country Season 3, yet there’s no shortage of drama. Bode is trying to dig himself out of a hole after incriminating evidence was found in his locker, linking back to his sub-plot with Gabriela in Episode 2.

The binge-worthy TV show looks to follow Bode’s sabotaged future in the Cal Fire program, but fans have also been asking questions from seasons gone by. Who was the serial arsonist? Did Freddie die or will we see him return?

That latter question has now turned to Charlie, an older inmate in Three Rock Camp who enlisted. He’s also disappeared, but did he die or will we see his return in Season 3?

It’s not likely we’ll see Charlie return to Fire Country Season 3

Though we’re only a few episodes into Fire Country Season 3, it’s unlikely we’ll see Charlie return. He hasn’t been seen since Season 1, avoiding any cameos or storylines in Season 2.

Why? Much like Freddie, there’s not been much explanation as to why Charlie’s been side-lined without explanation. Even actor Tom Pickett doesn’t really know if his character will ever be picked back up again.

In an Instagram post from January 2023, Pickett posted, “Gotta say working with Fire Country has been an absolute honor and joy for me; Go Team Charlie.”

When a fan named Valerie Jacober asked if he would be appearing in future episodes, Pickett responded, “Send up a prayer Val.”

As we’ve touched on, the plot of Fire Country Season 3 has moved on. Newcomers like Cole are filling the gap of Cal Fire inmates, building bonds with Bode that will inform his future, rather than dwelling on his past.

The Season 2 finale proves there is scope for cameos – but perhaps not so much for full storylines. Freddie came back for Gabriela and Diego’s wedding without touching on where he’d vanished to, meaning it’s possible the same could happen for Charlie later down the line.

Did he die in previous episodes?

Don’t panic – Charlie definitely isn’t dead. Back in Season 1, his life was saved by fellow firefighter Eve.

Let’s run through Charlie’s history on the show. He’s no spring chicken, but kicked off Season 1 by submitting his application to join the Cal Fire program after getting an early parole release. By Episode 10, things have got much thicker.

As you’ll see in the above clip, Charlie suffered a near-death experience during ‘Get Your Hopes Up,’ getting trapped underneath a delivery truck and sustaining serious injuries. We watch as the vehicle crashes into Station 42, directly hitting him in the process.

Charlie’s left to bleed out, but Bode and Eve notice him before it’s too late. They free him, but his pulse begins to drop dramatically – thankfully, Eve’s CPR training saves his life.

Even though things were this dire, Charlie’s recovery or condition isn’t touched on again, and as we’ve explained, we haven’t seen him since.

How to watch

Fire Country Season 3 is airing weekly on CBS, with Seasons 1-2 available on Paramount Plus.

Season 1 is additionally on Netflix (no word about when Season 2 will be joining yet).

