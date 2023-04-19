Riverdale Season 7: Why are Archie and Cheryl getting married?

Riverdale Season 7 is loving messing with its many relationships, and the upcoming Episode 4 hints at Cheryl and Archie tying the knot after the events of the make-out party.

Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in various wacky ways, continues to make a name for itself in pop culture. We’ve watched the first three episodes, and you can read our review here.

This season – which is the show’s last – takes us back to the 1950s, but when it comes to teenage sexuality, there are no traditional 50s values here. Last episode, we all saw the main cast getting steamy in a make-out party.

But this upcoming Episode 4 will have the teens face the consequences of their actions, as Cheryl and Archie are now getting married. But why? Let’s get into it, but first: Warning! Riverdale spoilers up ahead!

Archie and Cheryl plan to tie the knot in Episode 4

As can be seen in the promotional clip for Riverdale Episode 4, Archie and Cheryl are planning to get married, which is what they tell everyone around them. Archie even suggests, “What if we elope?”

Many are shocked, including Betty – who may or may not have growing feelings for Archie – and the supposedly engaged pair are shipped off to the psychiatrist’s office at school in order to take a compatibility test to determine whether they are mentally prepared to get hitched.

It seems like many other characters have a hard time believing it. And judging by Riverdale’s standards, obviously this isn’t your typical engagement – there are other motivations at play.

Why are Archie and Cheryl getting married?

For fans of Riverdale, things seem pretty clear: Cheryl is attempting to hide her sapphic sexuality by dating and marrying Archie.

As stated by executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in an episode preview, “Cheryl Blossom, for reasons that only Cheryl understands, has told everyone at school that she and Archie went all the way.”

However, while this may help Cheryl avoid any LGBTQ+ scandals, pre-marital sex was still a big no-no back in the 1950s. Therefore, as Aguirre-Sacasa continues, “The only thing they could possibly do to save their reputations is get married.”

As for Archie, well, he just generally likes to go along with things. When Betty asks him, “Do you love her?” He earnestly responds, “I could.”

So far it doesn’t seem like there are any other nefarious plots at stake, which actually makes for a rather low-key plan, in comparison to other decisions the characters have made in previous seasons – no cults to be found here, just regular old societal expectations. Just another reason why Season 7 may be one of the best Riverdale seasons yet.

Riverdale is currently premiering weekly on the CW. To find out when you can watch it, click here.