Why isn’t Detroiters on Netflix? How to stream cult classic sitcom

Detroiters was meant to be enjoying its renaissance over on Netflix, so what happened? We’ve got all the streaming details for this cult classic sitcom.

We’ve seen it happen time and again – new TV shows enjoy sizeable success upon their initial release, only to then enter pop culture infamy after landing on Netflix. It happened with Suits in 2023, so much so that it led to the confirmation of spinoff Suits: LA.

Although they might not have reached quite the same level of buzz, other shows like Warrior and The Terror found new life on Netflix in 2024, while classics like Lost and Prison Break also reached the Top 10 charts after dropping on the streaming service.

So, when news of the cult classic Detroiters getting a Netflix release date emerged, fans were excited, with the hopes that it would lead to a new season. But these dreams have been dashed before they even began.

Netflix quietly skips Detroiters release

Detroiters Seasons 1 and 2 were supposed to land on Netflix on October 15. Not only did the series not arrive, but the streamer has since removed its promotional material from social media.

Uproxx updated its article on the show’s release date to say, “Detroiters will no longer be available on Netflix starting today. No reason was given by the streaming service.”

Netflix previously announced the news via a now-deleted tweet in September, writing, “This is an official Cramblin Duvet Advertising announcement. Detroiters Seasons 1 & 2 are coming to Netflix in the US on October 15!”

Although the reason it’s no longer happening is unclear, a couple of theories have emerged, one being that it could be due to licensing issues or potential conflicts with other streaming services where Detroiters is still available, such as Paramount Plus.

Another theory is that there could be behind-the-scenes contractual complications, possibly involving creators Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson.

In September 2024, HBO ordered The Chair Company, a new comedy series starring and co-created by Robinson. Meanwhile, Richardson is busy with various acting gigs, most recently joining the cast of the thriller movie Sacrifice.

Fans demand to know why

There’s been plenty of clapback from Detroiters fans, especially given there were hopes it would hit the Netflix Top 10 chart and lead to a potential Season 3.

Taking to X/Twitter, one wrote, “Congratulations Netflix, YOU are the chump of the week #detroiters.”

“ITYSL community, get your pitchforks out,” said another. “@NetflixIsAJoke said last month that the Tim Robinson/Sam Richardson sitcom @Detroiters would be streaming starting today.

“Now those announcements have been deleted and Detroiters doesn’t show up in @netflix search results. What gives??”

A third added, “Not only is Netflix not giving us Detroiters Season 3 but apparently they aren’t even giving us seasons one or two anymore.”

“If in seven days we get a Season 3 of Detroiters and 1 & 2 are back up I will forgive Netflix, otherwise I will hate them forever for this,” commented a fourth.

What is Detroiters about?

Detroiters is a two-season comedy series that first aired on Comedy Central from 2017-2018. It centers on best friends Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin, who work together at a struggling advertising agency in, you guessed it, Detroit.

They navigate their friendship, the local culture, and their job producing low-budget TV commercials for local businesses, having taken over the agency after Tim’s father stepped down.

As well as being co-creators, Robinson and Richardson star as Tim and Sam, respectively. Although it didn’t earn high enough ratings to be renewed for a third chapter, it’s revered as a cult classic.

Season 1 earned a respective 90% and 81% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 got an even better 100% and 92%.

Alongside its distinctive humor and witty writing, the dynamic between Robinson and Richardson and their strong ties to Detroit make this a binge-worthy show worth adding to the watchlist.

Where can you stream it?

Thankfully, all is not lost. Although you can’t watch it on Netflix for now, both seasons of Detroiters are available on Paramount Plus.

If you don’t fancy another subscription, you can also purchase them on various on-demand platforms including Amazon Prime Video.

