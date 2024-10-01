Every horror movie coming to Netflix & streaming in October 2024

Every horror movie coming to Netflix & streaming in October 2024Netflix/IFC Films/Bloody Disgusting
The spooky season is officially here, and we’ve got a comprehensive list of every horror movie you’ll be able to stream on Netflix in October 2024. Be afraid, be very afraid…
With the sun setting earlier, nights getting darker, and days getting chillier, millions will be hunkering down to watch scary movies. Don’t worry, your streaming services are prepared.
For example, Netflix has already added some of the best horror movies; underrated found-footage films like As Above So Below, classics like Psycho and The Birds, and the horror series Yellowjackets has just dropped on the platform.
If you’re planning a horror-thon for October 2024, we’ve got you covered – so, get your calendar out.
Netflix
October 1
- As Above, So Below
- The Birds
- Halloween (2018)
- It Chapter Two
- Psycho
- Psycho II
- Till Death
- Unfriended
- You’re Next
October 4
- CTRL (2024)
- It’s What’s Inside (2024)
- The Platform 2 (2024)
October 11
- Scream (1996)
October 12
- A Quiet Place Part II
October 15
- Abandoned
October 16
- Outside
October 31
- Time Cut
Prime Video & Freevee
October 1
- A Haunted House
- A Haunted House 2
- Crawl
- Doctor Sleep
- Ex Machina
- Goosebumps
- Hannibal
- Invasion of the Body Snatches (1956)
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Perfect Stranger
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Species
- The Return of the Living Dead
- The Silence of the Lambs
October 3
- House of Spoils (2024)
- The Boogeyman
October 25
- Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Shudder
October 1
- Terrifier
- Terrifier 2
- Pumpkinhead
- WNUF Halloween Special
- Boys in the Trees
October 4
- V/H/S Beyond (2024)
October 7
- Wrinkles the Clown
- Howl
- Pet
- The Human Centipede
- The Human Centipede II
October 11
- Daddy’s Head (2024)
October 14
- Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
- The Devil Conspiracy
- Sisters
October 18
- MadS (2024)
October 21
- Werewolves Within
- Possessor
October 25
- Azrael (2024)
October 28
- Relic
October 30
- The Exorcism
Hulu
October 1
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- Annabelle Comes Home
- Barbarian
- The Dancer Upstairs
- Dashcam
- The Empty Man
- The Fly (1986)
- From Hell
- The Happening
- The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
- The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
- It’s A Wonderful Knife
- Joy Ride
- La Cara Oculta
- Ma
- Nightmare Alley
- The Purge
- The Purge: Election Year
- Ready or Not
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Signs
- The Sixth Sense
- Swimfan
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Underwater
October 3
- Hold Your Breath (2024)
October 11
- Fright Night
- Sting
October 19
- Late Night with the Devil
October 21
- Carved (2024)
Max
October 1
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- A Return to Salem’s Lot
- Annabelle Comes Home
- Annabelle: Creation
- Doctor Sleep
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Gremlins
- I Was a Teenage Zombie
- Interview with the Vampire (1994)
- It (2017)
- It: Chapter Two
- Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)
- Knife in the Water (1962)
- Misery
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Stephen King’s It (1990)
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Traffik
- Walkabout (1971)
October 3
- Salem’s Lot (2024)
October 10
- Caddo Lake (2024)
October 18
- MaXXXine (2024)
October 25
- Trap (2024)
Peacock
October 1
- 1408
- Arachnophobia
- The Blob (1988)
- Campfire Kiss
- Casper (1995)
- Christine (1983)
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark
- Drag Me to Hell
- The Final Girls
- The Fly (1986)
- Freaks of Nature
- Fright Night (2011)
- Hell Fest
- The Hitcher
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- It Follows
- Jennifer’s Body
- Last Night in Soho
- Leprechaun Origins
- Leprechaun III
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Malignant
- My Soul to Take
- Patient Zero
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
- Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
- The Purge
- The Purge: Anarchy
- The Purge: Election Year
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- Scared Shrekless
- Shutter Island
- Silent Hill
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- Vacancy
- The Vatican Tapes
- What Lies Beneath
- Where The Scary Things Are
- White Noise (2005)
- Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2
October 4
- I Saw The Devil
October 8
- Fall
October 23
- Compliance
Paramount Plus
October 1
- 28 Weeks Later
- 30 Days of Night
- American Psycho
- Antlers
- Black Rock
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Buried
- Fear (1990)
- Fresh
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Friday the 13th: Part II
- Friday the 13th: Part III
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Gothika
- Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
- Hellraiser V: Inferno
- Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
- Hellraiser VII: Deader
- Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
- Jennifer’s Body
- Life
- Mirrors
- Obsessed
- Oculus
- Orphan
- Queen of The Damned
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Scary Movie 3
- Scary Movie 4
- Sleepy Hollow
- Snakes On a Plane
- Southpaw
- Spawn
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Stir of Echoes
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*
- The Belko Experiment
- The Blob (1988)
- The Exorcism of Emily RoseThe Green Inferno
- The Midnight Meat Train
- The Orphanage
- The Wicker Man (2006)
Tubi
October 1
- The Mist (2007)
- The Owners
- Terrifier
- Terrifier 2
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- The Clovehitch Killer
- True Fiction
