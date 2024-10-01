Every horror movie coming to Netflix & streaming in October 2024

The spooky season is officially here, and we’ve got a comprehensive list of every horror movie you’ll be able to stream on Netflix in October 2024. Be afraid, be very afraid…

With the sun setting earlier, nights getting darker, and days getting chillier, millions will be hunkering down to watch scary movies. Don’t worry, your streaming services are prepared.

For example, Netflix has already added some of the best horror movies; underrated found-footage films like As Above So Below, classics like Psycho and The Birds, and the horror series Yellowjackets has just dropped on the platform.

If you’re planning a horror-thon for October 2024, we’ve got you covered – so, get your calendar out.

Netflix

Netflix The Platform 2 comes to Netflix on October 4

October 1

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Psycho

Psycho II

Till Death

Unfriended

You’re Next

October 4

CTRL (2024)

It’s What’s Inside (2024)

The Platform 2 (2024)

October 11

Scream (1996)

October 12

A Quiet Place Part II

October 15

Abandoned

October 16

Outside

October 31

Time Cut

Prime Video & Freevee

Prime Video House of Spoils will be available on Prime Video from October 4

October 1

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Crawl

Doctor Sleep

Ex Machina

Goosebumps

Hannibal

Invasion of the Body Snatches (1956)

Jeepers Creepers 2

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Perfect Stranger

Resident Evil (2002)

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Species

The Return of the Living Dead

The Silence of the Lambs

October 3

House of Spoils (2024)

The Boogeyman

October 25

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Shudder

Shudder Azrael, starring Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving, comes to Shudder this month

October 1

Terrifier

Terrifier 2

Pumpkinhead

WNUF Halloween Special

Boys in the Trees

October 4

V/H/S Beyond (2024)

October 7

Wrinkles the Clown

Howl

Pet

The Human Centipede

The Human Centipede II

October 11

Daddy’s Head (2024)

October 14

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

The Devil Conspiracy

Sisters

October 18

MadS (2024)

October 21

Werewolves Within

Possessor

October 25

Azrael (2024)

October 28

Relic

October 30

The Exorcism

Hulu

IFC Films Late Night with the Devil is coming to Hulu after its Shudder debut

October 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Annabelle Comes Home

Barbarian

The Dancer Upstairs

Dashcam

The Empty Man

The Fly (1986)

From Hell

The Happening

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

It’s A Wonderful Knife

Joy Ride

La Cara Oculta

Ma

Nightmare Alley

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Ready or Not

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Signs

The Sixth Sense

Swimfan

The Curse of La Llorona

Underwater

October 3

Hold Your Breath (2024)

October 11

Fright Night

Sting

October 19

Late Night with the Devil

October 21

Carved (2024)

Max

Warner Bros. Trap is already coming to streaming after its August premiere

October 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Return to Salem’s Lot

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle: Creation

Doctor Sleep

Freddy vs. Jason

Gremlins

I Was a Teenage Zombie

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two

Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)

Knife in the Water (1962)

Misery

Poltergeist (1982)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Curse of La Llorona

Traffik

Walkabout (1971)

October 3

Salem’s Lot (2024)

October 10

Caddo Lake (2024)

October 18

MaXXXine (2024)

October 25

Trap (2024)

Peacock

Lionsgate Don’t watch Fall if you’re afraid of heights

October 1

1408

Arachnophobia

The Blob (1988)

Campfire Kiss

Casper (1995)

Christine (1983)

The Devil’s Rejects

Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

Drag Me to Hell

The Final Girls

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Fright Night (2011)

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

It Follows

Jennifer’s Body

Last Night in Soho

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Malignant

My Soul to Take

Patient Zero

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy

The Vatican Tapes

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise (2005)

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2

October 4

I Saw The Devil

October 8

Fall

October 23

Compliance

Paramount Plus

Sony Pictures 30 Days of Night is available to stream now

October 1

28 Weeks Later

30 Days of Night

American Psycho

Antlers

Black Rock

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Buried

Fear (1990)

Fresh

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th: Part II

Friday the 13th: Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gothika

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Jennifer’s Body

Life

Mirrors

Obsessed

Oculus

Orphan

Queen of The Damned

Resident Evil (2002)

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

Sleepy Hollow

Snakes On a Plane

Southpaw

Spawn

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Stir of Echoes

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*

The Belko Experiment

The Blob (1988)

The Exorcism of Emily RoseThe Green Inferno

The Midnight Meat Train

The Orphanage

The Wicker Man (2006)

Tubi

Cinedigm Both Terrifier movies are on Tubi now

October 1

The Mist (2007)

The Owners

Terrifier

Terrifier 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

The Clovehitch Killer

True Fiction

If you want a break from horror movies, check out our lists of the best action movies and best superhero movies ever made, and we’ve also broken down other new movies you should watch this month.