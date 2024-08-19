Netflix drops “terrifying” horror series inspired by real events with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

We’re still a while off Halloween, but Netflix is bringing the scares with its new additions this month, namely with the horrifying drama, The Terror.

Among the slate of new TV shows being added to the streaming service this month, The Terror joins the likes of Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and Preacher. The supernatural scares are coming, but The Terror outdoes them all.

Currently sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes (with an 88% Audience Score), The Terror burst onto the scene in 2018. An anthology series, the horror show explores dramatized takes on real-life historical events.

The first season focuses on Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic, following a crew aboard two Royal Navy ships as they become stranded in the icy plains of the Northwest Passage.

The second season, which followed in 2019, takes place during World War II and tackles the Japanese folklore of bakemono – otherwise known as shapeshifting. A third season has since been greenlit, titled Devil in Silver, and will premiere in 2025.

Thanks to its eerie atmosphere and haunting themes, The Terror has proved itself to be an underrated gem when it comes to horror TV. Thankfully, it’s now available on Netflix – unfortunately, the platform only has the first season. (For now.)

Fans of the TV show are elated that it’s now available on the streamer. As one X user wrote: “Calling out of work because I have a 10-hour commitment.”

” know everyone’s gonna be tuned into Interview with the Vampire (for very good reason) but PLEASE give Season 1 of The Terror a watch. It’s so so good with some amazing performances in it,” said another.

“As The Terror will be up on Netflix I am once again thinking about how many expressions and moments are burned into my mind,” said a third.

On the critic front, the consensus is the same, with reviews praising the “terrifying” and “unbearable” sense of tension and fear.

For more scares big and small, check out our Alien: Romulus review. You can also check out all the 2024 horror movies to get excited about, and check out all the best horror movies on Disney Plus.