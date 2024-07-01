Iconic TV show with most divisive ending of all time is finally on Netflix

Lost has finally made its way to Netflix, just in time for renewed debate by fans, new and old, over its divisive ending.

2004’s Lost was one of the most beloved shows to hit network television and is today hailed as one of the most binge-worthy TV shows ever. The series followed a band of survivors after their plane crashed on a mysterious island, with a non-linear structure showing their time before and after the island, as well.

Fans knew Lost was coming when Netflix announced it in June. It’s a welcome surprise, nonetheless, as the series hasn’t been available on Netflix for some time. It was pulled from all streaming services in 2018 to become a Hulu-exclusive series.

While fans may be getting a second chance to catch up on the mystery of the island, it won’t be forever. What’s On Netflix previously reported that the deal was only for an 18-month run, so fans have until January 1, 2026, to finish Lost this time.

When it debuted in 2004, Lost was a breath of fresh air. Fans praised the series for its characters and the strong performances. That praise quietly narrowed over the seasons as Lost became more known for its “mystery box” style of storytelling, where answers were always promised but rarely given.

ABC Despite its controversial ending, Lost remains one of the most beloved TV shows ever created.

Lost is still a beloved series today, but its finale remains one of the most divisive of all time. Fans on social media haven’t forgotten, either, with a mix of apprehensive and excited replies to the Netflix announcement.

“A bunch of Gen Z is going to watch this for the first time and get mega frustrated when they realize halfway through that the show runners have no idea what they are doing.” one fan said.

“Or they will watch it through until the end and realize it’s the greatest show ever made,” another replied.

Another fan chimed in, saying, “Don’t get sucked in, it’s not worth it- the payoff at the end sucks.”

“All these years later and the vast majority of comment section still doesn’t understand the ending,” one fan said. “One of the three greatest series of all time!”

All episodes of Lost are available now on Netflix, but if that’s not your thing, you can check out all the other great TV shows coming to streaming in July. You can also read about the best movies on streaming in July or the Zac Efron rom-com that’s dominating Netflix.