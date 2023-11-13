The Crown Season 6 cast: All actors & characters

The Crown Season 6 is just around the corner, so here’s your guide to the cast, including the actors and the real-life characters they play in the royal Netflix series.

Though it’s had its controversies over the years, Netflix’s The Crown has gone from strength-to-strength with each season, with the story focusing on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Season 6 is one of the most anticipated – and potentially divisive – yet. Set to be the final chapter, it will depict the 1997 death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

One of the reasons viewers tune in each season is due to the impeccable cast – so, we’ve broken down the actors and the characters they play.

Contents

The Crown Season 6 cast & characters

Below you’ll find a list of all the faces you need to know in The Crown Season 6 cast. Before we do, here’s the synopsis for the sixth and final chapter: “A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.

“Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

“As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairy-tale in William and Kate.”

Queen Elizabeth II: Imelda Staunton

Netflix

Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II. With Season 6 expected to be set between 1997 and 2005, she’ll have a lot going on with the death of Princess Diana and her later Golden Jubilee.

Speaking to Netflix about taking on the role for the final time, Staunton said: “I’ve been living with her for a long time so, if anything, I felt more comfortable this time. I love her stillness and her ability to not be thrown by everything that must have constantly – throughout her whole life – gone on around her.”

Staunton is best known for appearing in Vera Drake, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and Shakespeare in Love.

Prince Phillip: Jonathan Pryce

Netflix

Jonathan Pryce is back as the Queen’s husband, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh. As Staunton described him, he’s the Queen’s “strength and stay.”

Pryce opened up about the building relationship between Prince William and his grandfather in Season 6, telling Netflix: “There’s a kind of handing over from his early mentorship of Diana to become a mentor and a comforter to William.”

Pryce’s other acting accolades include Slow Horses, Game of Thrones, and Tomorrow Never Dies.

Prince Charles: Dominic West

Netflix

Dominic West returns as Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne who is going into Season 6 divorced from Princess Diana.

Article continues after ad

West has appeared in various TV shows and movies over the years, including Chicago, 300, The Wire, The Affair, and The Square.

Princess Diana: Elizabeth Debicki

Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki once again joins The Crown cast as Princess Diana, who is set to meet her untimely demise in Season 6 – and may just be returning as a ghost.

Alongside her uncanny portrayal of the late princess, Debicki has starred in The Great Gatsby, Tenet, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

Princess Margaret: Lesley Manville

Netflix

Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret, who in Season 6, will be “settling into her role as supporter to her sister.”

Manville’s other acting credits include World on Fire, Citadel, Sherwood, Harlots, and Phantom Thread.

Prince William: Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey

Netflix

Rufus Kampa is set to play the younger Prince William in the earlier episodes of Season 6, while Ed McVey will play the older version as he embarks on a relationship with Kate Middleton.

The Crown is both Kampa and McVey’s first major acting roles.

Prince Harry: Fflyn Edwards and Luther Ford

Netflix

Fflyn Edwards plays a young Prince Harry, while Luther Ford joins The Crown Season 6 cast as the older version.

Edwards has starred in 1899, Shadow and Bone, and The Continental, while The Crown will be Ford’s acting debut.

Kate Middleton: Meg Bellamy

Netflix

Meg Bellamy takes on the role of Kate Middleton in Season 6 of The Crown, who will no doubt have all eyes on her when she starts dating Prince William.

Alongside The Crown, Bellamy has starred in the short The Prince of Savile Row.

Camilla Parker Bowles: Olivia Williams

Netflix

Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles as she approaches her 50th birthday, with her character description stating that she’s “still providing support in Charles’ corner when he needs it most.”

Williams has appeared in The Sixth Sense, Rushmore, Friends, and The Nevers.

Tony Blair: Bertie Carvel

Netflix

Bertie Carvel joins The Crown Season 6 cast as the former Labour Party leader and UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

Carvel is best known for Doctor Foster, Les Misérables, and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Cherie Blair: Lydia Leonard

Lydia Leonard is set to play Cherie Blair, the wife of newbie PM Tony Blair.

Leonard has starred in Whitechapel, Last Christmas, and The Fifth Estate.

Princess Anne: Claudia Harrison

Netflix

Claudia Harrison plays Princess Anne, who “remains an ally to Charles, and is pleased to find her own happiness in the system being married to palace equerry Tim Laurence.”

Harrison’s other acting credits include The IT Crowd, Murphy’s Law, and Humans.

Prince Andrew: James Murray

Netflix

James Murray is expected to return as Prince Andrew, whose storyline has stirred some controversy due to its avoidance of the real-life Duke of York’s relationship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Murray has starred in the likes of Death in Paradise, Lee, Him, and he’s also set to appear in the upcoming Masters of the Air.

Sarah Ferguson: Emma Laird Craig

Netflix

Emma Laird Craig is also expected to return as Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Craig has had minor roles in Eastenders and Common Sense Police.

Mohamed Al-Fayed: Salim Daw

Netflix

Salim Daw returns to The Crown Season 6 cast as the Egyptian magnate Mohamed Al-Fayed, “who whisks Diana away on a summer holiday in the south of France” and “eagerly anticipates the arrival of his son, Dodi.”

Daw has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies, including The Bureau, Sand Castle, and Oslo.

Dodi Fayed: Khalid Abdalla

Netflix

Khalid Abdalla is back as Dodi Fayed, Mohamed’s oldest son who is now the producer of the Oscar-winning movie Chariots of Fire. In Season 6, he “explores a relationship with Diana after his father encourages him to join them on holiday.”

A number of Abdalla’s acting accolades include Moon Knight, Hanna, and The Square.

That’s everything we know about The Crown Season 6 cast, the first half of which arrives on Netflix on November 16, 2023. You can read more here, and check out some of our other Netflix coverage below:

