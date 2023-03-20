The Crown Season 6: Everything we know so far

The Crown Season 6 is set to tackle the next generation of royals, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming Netflix show, including any release date information, cast, plot, and more.

Season 5 of The Crown dropped on Netflix on November 9, 2022, via 10 episodes that chart the life and times of the Queen Elizabeth II and her family between 1991 and 1997.

Now the upcoming Season is set to take the Royal family further into the 90s, with a focus on the new generation of the monarchy, along with the scandals and tragedy that comes with it.

But when is the new season going to come out, who is starring in it, and what exactly will the show cover? Well, read on to find out everything that is known thus far.

Has The Crown Season 6 release date been announced?

As of writing, there is no release date for the upcoming season of The Crown.

It’s likely that the show won’t come out until at least late 2023, or early 2024, which is of course subject to change.

The show is definitely in progress though, as filming images have recently been released, which depict a young Prince William and Kate Middleton. Filming is expected to run until either May or June of this year.

The Crown Season 6 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

While The Crown cast is often shaken up in between seasons as the years go by, the main cast for Season 6 will mostly stay the same from Season 5. This includes:

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Joining them will be a supporting cast that includes both new and old faces, including:

Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey as Prince William

Will Powel as Prince Harry

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

Lydia Leonard as Cherie Blair

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

James Murray as Prince Andrew

Emma Laird Craig as Sarah Ferguson

Sam Woolf as Prince Edward

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed

Has The Crown Season 6 trailer been released?

Currently, there is no trailer for The Crown Season 6, as the show is still filming.

However, if you’ve forgotten what’s happened so far, take a look at the summary video below:

The Crown Season 6 plot: What will happen next season?

The Crown’s fifth season ended in 1997, with Princess Diana heading to St Tropez with Mohamed Al-Fayed after her divorce from Prince Charles, months before her tragic death in a car accident. Season 6 is set to pick up from here, covering until at least 2001.

In an article with Deadline, a source from the set of The Crown made it clear that the car crash – which killed Diana and her partner Dodi Fayed in August 1997 – would not actually be shown on screen. Instead, we will see “the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath.

“While we’re calmly carrying on, it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety – a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one.”

Said aftermath will include Prince Charles retrieving Diana’s body, and Mohamed Al-Fayed experiencing racism when claiming his son’s casket. The show will also depict how Diana’s sons handle her death, and then Prince William’s budding relationship with Kate Middleton, after the two meet at St. Andrews.

We will update this article when more information comes out.

The Crown Seasons 1-5 are currently available to stream on Netflix.