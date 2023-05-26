When is All American Season 6 on Netflix?

When is All American Season 6 coming out on Netflix? The first five seasons of The CW’s sports drama are available to watch on the streaming platform, but when will Season 6 arrive?

Inspired by the life of American football player Spencer Paysinger, All American centers on Daniel Ezra’s Spencer James, a rising high school player from LA’s South Crenshaw, who’s recruited to play for rival team, Beverly Hills High.

Season 5, which wrapped up on The CW earlier this month before dropping on Netflix, finds Spencer and his friends thriving on the cusp of adulthood. The synopsis states: “This season brings its fair share of sexy, messy love lives, hard lessons learned on and off the field, fun college drama, and parties galore.”

With fans busy binge-watching the latest chapter now that it’s on Netflix, you might be wondering: when will All American Season 6 arrive on the streamer?

Is All American Season 6 on Netflix?

All American Season 6 is yet to premiere, and since there’s no official release date for its arrival on The CW, there’s also no date for its Netflix drop – however, we can hazard a guess.

Back in January 2023, The CW’s president of entertainment, Brad Schwartz, announced the renewal of All American for a sixth season, revealing that it will arrive during the 2023-24 broadcast season.

“Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises,” he said. “All American is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

Given that Season 4 premiered in October 2021, and Season 5 in October 2022, it’s likely that the sixth run will follow this pattern. If it does, this means the first part of Season 6 will run from October 2023 through to November or December, before taking a mid-season break and returning in early 2024 to continue through to May.

The last three seasons of All American have arrived on Netflix eight days after their finale aired on The CW, meaning if Season 6 does follow the same release pattern, we can expect it to drop on the streaming platform sometime in May 2024.

This is all speculation at this point, but we’ll be sure to keep this post updated as and when new information rolls in.

All American Seasons 1-5 are on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

