The Crown Season 6 Part 1 has taken on the fatal car crash involving Princess Diana, with Episode 4 ending with her funeral. But what will happen in Part 2? Here’s our best guess.

Since Season 1 started streaming on Netflix in 2016, viewers have been taken on a journey across 40 years of British history.

It’s safe to say that the Royal family hasn’t ever had a relaxing time, but things ramped up rather dramatically during the 1990s – covered in Seasons 5 and 6.

Now that Episode 4, titled Aftermath, has covered the initial ramifications of Princess Diana’s death, what will now happen in The Crown Season 6 Part 2? Here’s our best guess.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2: What will happen next?

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 will be comprised of 6 episodes, with the first 4 episodes in Part 1 covering before, during, and after Princess Diana’s death.

Netflix

This feels like an odd skew, considering how much emphasis was placed on Diana’s death – both in the series and in real life. But with 6 episodes left to go until The Crown ends for good, what might happen?

At best guess, there’s likely to be 3 key things that happen in The Crown Season 6 Part 2.

The first is the continued impact of Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) death in the weeks, months, and years that followed. The Crown Season 6 Part 1 has already placed a great deal of weight in showing how the monarchy is changing in response to the death and funeral, with Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) learning how to provide more compassion to her grieving public.

Prince Charles (Dominic West) is obviously just as affected by this, with the pair being visited by Diana’s ghost in Episode 4. With her presence continuing to weigh on their minds, the next key step would be to see how Charles and Elizabeth adapt to a public that has a changing view of its Royals. Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles (Olivia Williams) is likely to feature heavily.

Key Royal deaths

The most significant moments in Royal history soon after the death of Princess Diana were the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother, both occurring in 2002.

Netflix

With Margaret (Lesley Manville) already so heavily featured in the 4 episodes so far, it makes sense that her death will make up a significant portion of The Crown Season 6 Part 2.

The show could also go right back to its roots of putting Queen Elizabeth at the center of the action by following her grief not only for her sister but for her mother too. This would also likely examine her marriage to Prince Phillip, played by Jonathan Pryce.

Working on the assumption that Margaret’s death will be featured, The Crown Season 6 Part 2 will be jumping at least 5 years forward in time.

Another time jump

There have also been reports that both Kate and Pippa Middleton are to be featured in The Crown Season 6 Part 2 – meaning at some point, there is likely to be a noticeable jump forward in time.

Justin Downing/Netflix

The Crown is no stranger to a time jump, with Seasons 1 to 2 and Seasons 3 to 4 examining different decades in time respectively. However, such a drastic time jump would mean that Season 6 is the first standalone season to span through at least two decades worth of history.

Prince William and Kate Middleton first met in 2001, though their romance didn’t seem to fully begin until 2002. This ties in with the existing framework of exploring the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother, but that’s not to say that The Crown won’t delve further into their relationship.

As Pippa Middleton is also introduced, there’s enough reason to consider that The Crown Season 6 Part 2 will continue well into the mid-2000s. William and Kate graduated from St. Andrews University in 2005, briefly broke up in 2007, and formally announced their engagement in 2010.

On top of this, there could possibly be a nod to the real Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022.

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 is available on Netflix now, with Part 2 released on December 14.

