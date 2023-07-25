What time is Harley Quinn Season 4 on Max?

With Harley Quinn Season 4’s premiere on the horizon, fans are wondering what time they can catch the new episodes where they live. Here’s everything we know.

Grab your favorite baseball bat and get ready to fight crime (kinda), as everyone’s favorite clown princess is heading back to Max for a fourth season of her self-titled show.

The first few seasons of Harley Quinn followed the psychiatrist-turned-criminal as she broke up with the Joker and formed her own super-villain group, while also entering a romance with Poison Ivy. At the end of the third season, however, she joins the Bat family after Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) was arrested for tax evasion.

Season 4 will see Harley trying to juggle her life of crime with being a hero – but fans have wondered what time they can catch the new episodes. Here’s everything we know.

What time does Harley Quinn Season 4 premiere on Max?

Harley Quinn Season 4 will premiere on Max starting on July 27, 2023.

The first episode, titled ‘Gotham’s Hottest Hotties,’ will premiere on July 27 with the rest of the nine episodes being released on a weekly basis every Thursday through Max. In terms of what time they will be available to watch on Max, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

7pm PT

9pm CT

10pm ET

3am UK

4am Central European Summer Time

The official synopsis for Harley Quinn Season 4 reads: “Set in the ever-chaotic Gotham, Harley finds herself collaborating with the Bat family, while Ivy lands a job with Lex Luthor.”

Harley Quinn Season 4 premieres through Max on July 27. In the meantime, you can check out our other TV hubs below:

