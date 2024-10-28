Dandadan anime set to introduce fan favorite manga character in Episode 5

Dandadan Episode 5 will bring a lot of surprises to anime-only fans, while manga readers will get to see the debut of one of their favorite characters.

Dandadan is one of the most popular anime in 2024. Each episode brings a lot of hilarious situations as well as thrilling moments. The eccentric story, expressive animation, and lovable characters have had fans hooked since the very beginning.

Based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, the story follows Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura. The two find themselves in bizarre situations ever since they made a bet about proving whether ghosts and aliens are real.

The most recent episode concluded the Turbo Granny Arc as the Earthbound Spirit Crab came into existence after several girls were murdered within a tunnel in Shono City. Turbo Granny comforted the spirits of those girls and stayed with them in the tunnel.

In another post on X/Twitter, a Dandadan account teased: “This strange cat will also appear in the next episode. Does anyone know who it is?” The cat is similar to the one in the opening and ending themes. While the character is someone fans are familiar with, they’ve taken a new form.

Episode 5 will not only introduce Aira Shiratoshi, a popular character from the Dandadan manga, but also feature Turbo Granny in a new form. Aira also has spiritual abilities, but they’re different from Momo’s.

On the other hand, Turbo Granny’s consciousness was transferred to the cat doll. Although the Yokai lost the battle against Momo and Okarun, much of her powers still remain. Dandadan Episode 5 will be released on October 31, 2024.

