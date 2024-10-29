When is 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 6 out? Full release schedule

What’s your emergency? For us, it’s that another season of the hit medical drama is coming to a close – but when is the next episode of 9-1-1 Season 8 released?

After the explosive Season 7 ending, 9-1-1 Season 8 has come back with a bang. Bobby has managed to live another day after his ill-fated heart attack… but that does mean he’s lost his position in the 118.

Christopher has left for Texas while Hen and Karen’s adoption stress continues… but all eyes are now on Gerrard, who has been brought in to transform 118, perhaps for the worst.

But what’s really been happening in the binge-worthy TV show, and when is the next episode of 9-1-1 Season 8 out?

When is 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 6 out?

Episode 6 of 9-1-1 Season 8, titled ‘Confessions,’ will air on ABC on November 7, 2024 – which is a two-week delay after Episode 5.

We’re at the penultimate episode of the season, but it’s not exactly clear why we’re having to wait two weeks for the next episode drop rather than the typical one-week window.

This time around, it’s a child at the center of the drama. Episode 6’s official synopsis reads: “When a toddler falls down a pipe and becomes trapped, the 118 must rely on more than their skills to rescue him. Meanwhile, old wounds are opened when members of the 118 race to the aid of a man dealing with a divorce.”

However, some fans think they’ve seen this all before, to paraphrase Taylor Swift. One YouTube comment reads “Idk if anyone remembers the episode where the boy fell down the drain and Eddie almost died, but this is exactly the same thing.”

Given that we only have a brief synopsis to go on, it’s unclear how closely Episode 6 will follow the original Season 3 plotline – but it’s worth bearing in mind Eddie’s war flashbacks were featured prominently then, so it’s unlikely we’ll see an exact repeat.

What time do new episodes come out?

9-1-1 Season 8 airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on a weekly basis (we know… except for this week).

ABC

New episodes will then be added to any Disney owned streamer – think Hulu and Disney+ – the day after.

Fans will know timings for spinoff 9-1-1 Lone Star, which is currently airing its fifth and final season, are exactly the same… meaning you might have some tough decisions to make.

With the season finale left to go, Lone Star has stayed over on Fox, while later seasons of the main 9-1-1 series moved over to ABC.

What’s happened so far?

Key 9-1-1 Season 8 plot points include Bobby’s issues with his firefighting TV show following his retirement, a catastrophic plane crash with Dennis and Athena inside, and Gerrard bringing in major changes back at the station.

ABC

The Season 7 ending saw Bobby essentially forced into a retirement he didn’t want to take, leading to feeling undermined as a technical advisor on a new TV show project.

However, after a few scrapes – which involve being rescued on a prop fire truck during Episode 3 – Bobby returns to his rightful position as captain of the 118 at the end of Episode 4.

This is all because Gerrard has got in over his head while implementing new changes at the station. He originally wanted to lay off 12% of the firehouse due to budget issues, then enforced a new rule that all firefighters must wear bodycams (which went down like a lead balloon).

It’s revealed Councilwoman Olivia Ortiz assigned Gerrard to the 118 in the first place, leading to threats to shut down the entire squad altogether to maximize budget. They fight it in court… and long story short, Bobby comes back swinging.

Meanwhile, Athena is in the eye of a plane crash storm in Episode 2, attempting to fly a plane herself after a collision made two holes in the aircraft she was on. We find out she survives in Episode 3, but the same can’t be said for the actual pilots.

Full Season 8 release schedule

9-1-1 Season 8 began airing on September 26 and will finish on November 14, 2024.

ABC

That looks something like this:

Episode 1, ‘Buzzkill’: September 26, 2024 The 118 team battles an “un-bee-lievable” emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm.

Episode 2, ‘When the Boeing Gets Tough…’: October 3, 2024 Athena escorts a witness while handling a mid-air collision between planes caused by a bee swarm, showcasing her skills in managing crises and protecting lives.

Episode 3, ‘Final Approach’: October 10, 2024 Athena’s only chance of surviving and saving everyone on the flight is to attempt to land the plane before it crashes and call on the 118 for help.

Episode 4, ‘No Place Like Home’: October 17, 2024 When it finally looks like Hen and Karen may get their foster license back, they are hit with another obstacle. Meanwhile, the 118 races to the aid of a Cheerleader involved in an infield collision.

Episode 5, ‘Masks’: October 24, 2024 The 118 is once again working on the spookiest night of the year and missing out on all the tricks and treats. Meanwhile, Buck’s Halloween decorations become a little scarier than he had hoped.

Episode 6, ‘Confessions’: November 7, 2024 When a toddler falls down a pipe and becomes trapped, the 118 must rely on more than their skills to rescue him. Meanwhile, old wounds are opened when members of the 118 race to the aid of a man dealing with a divorce.

Episode 7, ‘Hotshots’: November 14, 2024

How to watch

9-1-1 Season 8 can be watched live on ABC or on demand through Hulu or Disney+.

If you’re looking to catch up on Seasons 1-7 of 9-1-1, you’ll also find them on both streaming services.

Both platforms have plans that start from $9.99 per month.

9-1-1 Season 8 is airing now. Check out the latest on similar shows such as Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, or take a look at more TV shows streaming and the best TV shows of the year so far.