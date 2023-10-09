What is Fair Play about? Netflix movie explained

Netflix has a new film out, titled Fair Play – but what is it about, who’s in it, and is the film even worth watching?

Netflix has pumped out a number of movies over the past year, from The Night Agent and The Diplomat, to Faithfully Yours.

But if you’re looking for a thriller that explores relationships and gender dynamics in the workplace, then Fair Play might be for you.

But what is Fair Play about, and is it even worth watching? Well, read on to find out.

What is Fair Play about?

The official Netflix synopsis for Fair Play reads as such: “An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

Check out the trailer below:

The film first released in January 2023, and is available to stream on Netflix now. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 55 minutes, so it’s short enough to be worth a try – although put the kids to bed first, since it’s rated 18+.

Fair Play cast: Who’s in it?

The main cast of Fair Play has notable actors, including but not limited to:

Phoebe Dynevor

Alden Ehrenreich

Eddie Marsan

Rich Sommer

Phoebe Dynevor came to prominence after starring in hit Netflix series Bridgerton, meanwhile Alden Ehrenreich is best known as his role as Han Solo in his titular prequel movie.

Is Fair Play worth watching?

It’s complicated, judging by the Rotten Tomatoes ratings. See, the Critics Score is 88%, whereas the Audience Score is 53%, so you may have to watch to decide for yourself.

As described by the review site, “With assured style that’s at times reminiscent of the best ’90s nail-biting thrillers, Fair Play juxtaposes premarital disharmony with greed and gender politics in the cutthroat finance world.”

Fair Play is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

