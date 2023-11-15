What If Season 2 reveals first bonkers trailer & Christmas release dates

What If Season 2 is finally on the horizon, with fans getting a first look at the bonkers new trailer – alongside a festive Christmas release schedule.

The anthology series, which is produced by Kevin Feige, reimagines noteworthy events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and creates a multiverse of infinite possibilities.

With the first season dropping back in 2021, fans have been kept waiting for a while to find out what the show has in store next.

As of this Christmas, Marvel fans need wait no more, with a festive release schedule – and bonkers new trailer – ready to be unwrapped.

What If Season 2 reveals first bonkers trailer

Marvel Studios has just revealed the bonkers trailer for What If Season 2, alongside a Christmas release schedule.

A brand-new episode of What If will be released every day from December 22, 2023, with the series airing until December 30.

Billed as a Christmas gift to MCU fans, the release schedule indicates that 9 new stories will be making their way to screens over the holiday season.

The trailer for the new series fires with all guns blazing, with plenty of familiar faces already making cameo appearances.

Though full details of What If Season 2 are yet to be announced, characters such as Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch are tantalizing being involved.

Released on the same day as the trailer for Madame Web, it’s safe to say that fans have gone into overdrive.

“Wow what a good idea to make it a little Christmas gift by giving us every ep like that. Marvel is back to thinking outside the box,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“Yo S1 was awesome, now S2 looks even better!!” a second added. “I wouldn’t mind What If goes on forever! So many possibilities! So many unique and wonderful stories!” a third weighed in.

What If Season 2 airs from December 22 until December 30. You can also check out a bunch of superhero previews below:

