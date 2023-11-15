Madame Web: Is Adam Scott playing Ben Parker?

Madame Web released its first official trailer and a lot of fans are wondering if Adam Scott will be playing the younger Uncle Ben Parker.

Madame Web — one of the most highly anticipated Spider-centric films featuring a well-known Marvel character — just released its first full-length trailer.

The movie follows Cassandra Webb, an EMT who receives both web-slinging and psychic abilities and uses both to protect three young girls with incredibly important and powerful futures.

One of the most notable actors in the trailer is Adam Scott and his inclusion has fans wondering if he will be playing Ben Parker. Here’s everything we know.

Is Adam Scott playing a young Uncle Ben Parker?

Though it hasn’t been confirmed at this time, it’s highly suspected that Adam Scott’s undisclosed Madame Web role is playing Ben Parker.

As hardcore Spider-Man fans know, Ben Parker is the uncle of Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) who was murdered in front of Peter after trying to fight off a mugger which propelled Peter onto his hero’s journey.

Famously, Ben tells Peter “With great power there must also come great responsibility” right before he dies and that’s a life motto Spider-Man uses throughout his crime-fighting career.

However, Scott’s role in Madame Web would be the first time fans would see Ben as a young man and give more insight into his character as a whole.

A lot of fans speculate that Madame Web will see a pregnant Mary Parker, Ben’s sister and Peter’s mother.

If she’s included in the film, Ben could be shown trying to take care of her and keep her away from any super-powered danger in order for her to give birth to a happy and healthy Peter.

Plus, it would be fun to see Ben interact with superheroes decades before his nephew becomes everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spider-Man.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.