What If…? Season 2 release schedule: Dates & episodes

As fans gear up for Season 2 of the hit Disney Plus series What If…?, here’s your guide to its release date and episodes.

As part of their Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios released the first season of their animated series What If…? in 2021 as part of the MCU’s Phase Four.

The show explores alternate realities in the multiverse that showcase what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently like what if Peggy Carter took the Captain America serum or what if all the major characters were zombies.

Fans have been anticipating the second season of the show, which is set to release in a few days. So, if you’re wondering when you can catch the episodes and which ones will be airing in order, check out this guide.

How many episodes are there in What If…? Season 2?

There are nine episodes in What If…? Season 2 and they will be released in a very unique way.

What If…? Season 2 will be releasing a new episode every day for nine days straight, which will conclude before the new year.

This is quite the departure for Marvel Studios. They usually release their shows on a weekly basis like WandaVision and Loki, or all at once like they’re doing with their upcoming Hawkeye spin-off series Echo.

Each episode will follow an alternate timeline, like in Season 1, and will be introduced and concluded by the Watcher, a member of an alien species of the same name who observes the multiverse and never interferes with the events within it.

You can check out the full episode list below:

“What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?”

“What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?”

“What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?”

“What If… Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster?”

“What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?”

“What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?”

“What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings?”

“What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?”

What If…? Season 2 release schedule

You can find the full release schedule for What If…? 2 below:

Episode 1: December 22

Episode 2: December 23

Episode 3: December 24

Episode 4: December 25

Episode 5: December 26

Episode 6: December 27

Episode 7: December 28

Episode 8: December 29

Episode 9: December 30

At this time, Disney Plus nor Marvel Studios has released the time at which What If…? Season 2 will premiere but, if you’re going by past MCU project’s release time, the season could drop anywhere between 9:00 p.m. EST to 3:00 a.m. EST.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Season two of ‘What If…?’ continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.

“The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles, which features fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan.”

What If Season 2 begins on December 22. You can check out more of Dexerto’s superhero coverage below:

