We Have a Ghost cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to full cast and characters in We Have a Ghost, Netflix’s Casper for a new generation from the director of Happy Death Day.

After penning the scripts for 2007’s Disturbia and several Paranormal Activity sequels, Christopher Landon stepped behind the camera for Happy Death Day, a Groundhog Day-meets-Scream slasher.

He returned for a sequel with Happy Death Day 2U, while also directing Freaky, a superb body-swap comedy-horror with Ant-Man 3 star Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

We’re still waiting on that spinoff, but in the meantime, he’s made We Have a Ghost — so, here’s a breakdown of everyone in the movie’s cast and the characters they play.

We Have a Ghost cast: All actors and characters

The official synopsis reads: “Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations.

“But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

David Harbour: Ernest

Netflix

David Harbour plays Ernest, the ghost living in the attic of the Presley family’s new home.

Harbour is best known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. He also starred as Hellboy in the 2019 reboot and will return as Red Guardian in the MCU’s Thunderbolts movie.

Jahi Winston: Kevin Presley

Netflix

Jahi Winston plays Kevin Presley, Frank and Melanie’s youngest son who finds Ernest in the loft of his new home.

Winston earlier appeared in The Upside, The Dead Don’t Die, and Queen & Slim.

Anthony Mackie: Frank Presley

Netflix

Anthony Mackie plays Frank, Kevin’s “affable-yet-harsh father” who tries to cash in on Ernest by turning him into a social media sensation.

Mackie is best known for playing Sam Wilson in the MCU. After debuting as the Falcon, he’s now taking on the Captain America mantle in New World Order and beyond.

Erica Ash: Melanie Presley

Netflix

Erica Ash plays Melanie, Frank’s wife and Kevin’s mother.

Ash earlier appeared in Scary Movie 5, Shades of Blue, Uncle Drew, and Unthinkably Good Things.

Niles Fitch: Fulton Presley

Netflix

Niles Fitch plays Fulton, Kevin’s older brother who also wants to use Ernest for fame and fortune.

Fitch is best known for starring in This is Us as Randall, while also appearing in Mixed-ish, Atypical, and The Fallout.

Isabella Russo: Joy Yoshino

Netflix

Isabella Russo plays Joy Yoshino, Kevin’s next-door neighbor who helps him with trying to free Ernest.

Russo earlier starred as Beth Lee in two Law and Order shows, Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime, as well as Crashing.

Tig Notaro: Dr. Leslie Monroe

Netflix

Tig Notaro plays Dr. Leslie Monroe, a “washed-up paranormal scientist” who wants to capture Ernest.

Notaro is an acclaimed, Emmy-nominated comedian and actress. She also appeared in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Steve Coulter: Arnold Schipley

Disney+

Steve Coulter plays Deputy Director Arnold Schipley of the CIA, who’s convinced by Leslie to restart a clandestine program to find and capture Ernest.

Coulter recently appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as Atlanta, Shotgun Wedding, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Jennifer Coolidge: Judy Romano

Netflix

Jennifer Coolidge plays Judy Romano, a cable TV medium.

In a press release, Landon said she was cast shortly after the first season of The White Lotus has aired. “I don’t even think it was done, but clearly people were taking notice,” he said.

“But weirdly, I don’t think it would’ve remotely changed my position on casting her. I’ve always been a Jennifer fan… and I mean, I’m a gay, so we’ve been loving Jennifer Coolidge for a long time. So it’s sort of like we’re just letting everybody else wake up to how great she is.”

Faith Ford: Barbara Mangold

Peacock

Faith Ford plays Barbara Mangold, the realtor who sells the Presley family their new home.

Ford is best known for roles in The Pacifier, Murphy Brown, Maggie Winters, Hope & Faith.

That’s everything we know about the cast of We Have a Ghost. It’s streaming on Netflix now, and you can check out our other upcoming movie hubs below:

