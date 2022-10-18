Creed 3: Release date, cast, plot, trailers, & everything we know

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Adonis “Donnie” Creed, son of Rocky Balboa’s long-time rival Apollo, will face a boxer from his past in Creed 3.

The ninth film in the Rocky franchise, Creed 3 will be the follow-up to two incredibly successful installments following Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), which saw him face lightweight champion Ricky Conlan and the son of the man who killed his father, Viktor Drago.

While the first two Creed movies have been exceptional at tying this new character to the existing lore of the Rocky series, including appearances by Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, the third movie appears to be more personal to Adonis himself.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Creed 3.

The movie is currently scheduled to release on March 3, 2023. Its principal photography ended in April 2022, and there has been no indication that any reshoots will be needed. We will update this space if there is any change to the release date.

Who is a part of the Creed 3 cast?

Jordan will return to portray Donnie Creed and his co-star from the first two movies Tessa Thompson will again play Bianca Taylor, a musician and Donnie’s fiance.

Jonathan Majors joins the franchise to portray Damian Anderson, a childhood friend of Donnie who has just been released from prison and will serve as the next boxing rival.

YouTube: MGM Jonathan Majors will play the adversary to Michael B. Jordan’s Donnie Creed

Other previous characters from the Creed movies who are returning include Donnie’s mother Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad), his coach Tony “Little Duke” Evers (Wood Harris), and his former rivals Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) and Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew).

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is not expected to return for Creed 3.

What will happen in Creed 3?

No plot points have been officially revealed about the movie as of yet, but based on the trailer it appears that Donnie will meet up with a childhood friend, Damian, who has grown resentful of his wealth and success.

Are there trailers for Creed 3?

The first trailer, which can be seen below, was released on October 18, 2022.

That was everything we know about Creed 3. We’ll be updating this page will all the latest information, so make sure to check back regularly. For more TV & Movies news, click here.