New Hellboy movie in the works without David Harbour or Ron Perlman

A new Hellboy movie is reportedly in development, set to be a reboot without David Harbour or Ron Perlman as the Right Hand of Doom-wielding hero.

Guillermo del Toro first brought Hellboy to life in 2004, with Ron Perlman in the titular role. In the early superhero boom, it was a major success, grossing just shy of $100 million and garnering critical acclaim.

Both Perlman and Del Toro returned for Hellboy II: The Golden Army, an ambitious, fantastical sequel both ahead of its time and warmly received.

Plans for a third installment were nixed for a variety of reasons, leading to 2019’s Hellboy, a big-screen calamity that landed like a stink bomb upon release.

Article continues after ad

New Hellboy reboot in development

As reported by Discussing Film, a new Hellboy movie is in the works. Brian Taylor, one half of the Neveldine/Taylor duo who directed the Crank movies, is attached as director.

Taylor also co-wrote 2010’s Jonah Hex (yikes) and co-directed Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (bigger yikes), but his recent work on Mom & Dad and Happy has been praised.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hellboy creator and author Christopher Golden will receive story credit on the reboot, but it’s also unclear how much – if at all – he’s contributed to the screenplay, and its writer has not been disclosed.

We don’t know who is taking on the Hellboy mantle, but it’s “unlikely that either Ron Perlman or David Harbour would reprise the main role”, the report says. This tracks, given Harbour is prepping for Thunderbolts and Stranger Things Season 5 – oh, and the movie was a disaster.

Article continues after ad

The working title for the movie is Hellboy: The Crooked Man, indicating it’ll at least be inspired by the 2011 miniseries of the same name. Official plot details are under wraps, but the original story follows Hellboy in the ’50s after he meets a wandering hillman in the Appalachian Mountains.

That’s all we know about the Hellboy reboot, but you can check out our other superhero hubs below:

Shazam 2 | The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | The Flash Season 9 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse