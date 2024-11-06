Red One review: The Rock leads a very Meh-ry Christmas movie

Red One has all the makings of a Christmas movie. But The Rock and Chris Evans’ lacking chemistry, dull visuals, and an unoriginal plot leaves Amazon’s big-budget festive flick feeling as hollow as a chocolate Santa.

Give me Will Ferrell eating sweet spaghetti. Give me a green Jim Carrey pumping out relentless one-liners. Give me Macaulay Culkin screaming into his hands. Hell, I’ll even take Bruce Willis blowing up bad guys to get in the festive spirit (chill, the debate has been settled).

The best Christmas movies always have two things: humor and heart. But they also need a dose of originality. From Elf to Jingle All The Way, the films that make the nice list are those that capture the magic of the season for both kids and adults alike.

Without that spark, we’re left with just a collection of clichés and predictable tropes, much like Red One, a fun but ultimately forgettable festive action-comedy flick.

What is Red One about?

Forget the Grinch who stole Christmas, in Red One it’s the witch who stole Santa (J.K. Simmons). When the big guy’s kidnapped from the North Pole, St. Nick’s Extremely Large and Formidable (E.L.F., get it?) team, led by Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) must band together to save Christmas.

These operatives join forces with a highly skilled tracker named Jack (Chris Evans), who as it happens has been a non-believer for quite some time. His skepticism is soon dashed when he meets Zoe Harlow (Lucy Liu), the no-nonsense boss at the Mythological Oversight and Restoration Authority.

And if you thought that was a lot to take in, we’re only just getting started with the colorful characters on display. There’s also Mrs. Claus (Bonnie Hunt), some gnarly snowmen, and an anthropomorphic polar bear named Agent Garcia (Reinaldo Faberlle).

Oh, and let’s not forget Krampus (Kristofer Hivju) and Grýla (Kiernan Shipka), the horror-themed counterparts to Santa whose backgrounds are based in real yuletide mythology. This is one of the most interesting aspects of Red One, offering a fun, modern spin on centuries-old folklore (in this iteration, Krampus loves a slap fight).

Red One’s Santa-sized budget

Warner Bros.

With so much going on, Red One feels overstuffed [insert Turkey joke here]. While Chris Morgan’s script starts with a simple premise, it’s weighed down by flashy gimmicks and chaotic subplots, making it hard to connect with the film’s core message of forgiveness and redemption.

Although the star-studded cast is impressive, it’s not enough to justify Red One’s $250 million price tag. To put that in perspective, two of 2024’s most expensive blockbusters this year were sequels: Dune 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, which cost a respective $190 million and $200 million.

It’s not hard to see where the money is spent. Not only is Red One a Christmas film but it’s also an action-comedy, and there is plenty of CGI trickery on display and high-octane chase sequences to push it into this category.

The visual spectacle is there, from the snowy setting of the North Pole to the impressive practical effects bringing characters like Krampus to life. Unfortunately, it’s not enough to overcome the average plot and muted color palette, which renders Red One quite dull to look at.

Where’s the spark?

Warner Bros.

The comedy is just as dull. There are a few festive gags that may keep kids entertained – Santa’s cookie diet, military op levels of naughtiness, Captain America stanning Wonder Woman – but parents will know better.

Beyond a few fleeting chuckles, the humor feels lazy, as if it’s regurgitating Marvel-esque one-liners in a festive template. This is exacerbated by the lack of chemistry between Evans and Johnson; their attempts at irreverent banter fall flat more often than not.

Despite this, Simmons does a great job as Santa, bringing an undeniable charisma to the role for the moments he is on screen. But if we’re talking about the standout star, it’s Hivju who truly steals the show as Krampus, his comedic timing creating some of the film’s most memorable moments.

However, it’s just not enough to bring this film up to the level it needs to be. Red One was supposed to go straight-to-streaming, and if it had done so (and cut the budget by about $200 million) then maybe it could have been a success.

As it stands, it’s going to take a Christmas miracle for Red One to break even, let alone become a cherished holiday favorite.

Red One review verdict: 2/5

Red One is far from the worst movie of 2024 (sorry, Madame Web), but that’s part of the problem. Despite a star-studded cast, high production values, and fleeting moments of charm, it’s entirely forgettable. If you do go to see it at the theater with your little’uns this year, just be warned: you’re in for a very, Meh-ry Christmas.

Red One is in cinemas from November 6 in the UK and November 15 in the US. You can also take a look at the new movies dropping in theaters this month, as well as the new movies coming to streaming.