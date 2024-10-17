New Netflix action movie ‘more violent than Terrifier 3’ is streaming now

A new movie by action maestro Timo Tjahjanto dropped on Netflix today, and it’s already being claimed that the film – called The Shadow Strays – is more violent than Terrifier 3.

He might not be a household name at present, but Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto is one of the most talented and influential directors currently working in the action genre.

His 2018 movie The Night Comes For Us made it onto our list of best action movies ever. While the V/H/S 2 segment that he co-directed with Gareth Evans – Safe Haven – is a carnival of carnage that really has to be seen to be believed.

He’s also currently making the move to Hollywood by directing Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2, which will hit screens worldwide in August 2025.

But before then he’s got an Indonesian action flick hitting Netflix today, which is already being compared to John Wick and The Raid, with violence to rival the actions of Terrifier 3‘s Art the Clown.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Her eagerness to save a young boy drives a trained assassin codenamed 13 to fight anyone who stands in her way, including her mentor and her organization, The Shadow.”

While here’s how The Shadow Strays is being described by on Reddit: “It is a spiritual successor/attempt to top the most violent movie I have ever seen; The Night Comes For Us.”

The fan continues: “If you watch the trailer it might not seem like much, but that’s because it’s intentionally obscuring the good sh*t. It will be a pure action movie like John Wick or The Raid, but every single kill will have slasher level gore effects; that’s hundreds of gnarly kills.”

Netflix

Early review have been equally positive. The AV Club writes that “creative methods of killing and maiming are Tjahjanto’s specialty, and they fly at the viewer – he really should make a 3-D movie – at a furious pace.”

While SlashFilm calls Shadow Strays a “blood-drenched opus,” and adds that “a final, lengthy fight scene renders the combatants so covered in gore and grime that you’ll be seized with the urge to toss them a bar of soap and spray them down with a hose.”

The Shadow Strays is on Netflix now. For more action, check out some of Dexerto’s recent favorites, via our Kill review, our Monkey Man review, and our Boy Kills World review – movies that have all clearly been influenced by the work of Timo Tjahjanto.