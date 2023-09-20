The Marvels director shocked by respect from “middle-aged white dudes”

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has discussed how it feels to receive a ton of “middle-aged white dudes” while working on the film.

Fans are gearing up the most anticipated superhero film of the year with the release of The Marvels occurring in November.

The film follows the trio of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan (Miss Marvel), and Monica Rambeau (Photon) as they team up to determine why they are swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

As this is the third movie in the MCU‘s Phase 5, a lot of hype has surrounded it. And that includes the film’s director, who recently revealed how surprised she was to receive a ton of support from unexpected places.

The Marvels director saw a lot of respect from the MCU

As part of the promotion for The Marvels, director Nia Dacosta, opened up to Vanity Fair about the difficult experiences she had working on the Candyman set and how Marvel differed from the other projects she was a part of.

“I realized it wasn’t ever gonna be about how much power I amassed or how many great movies I made, or if I won awards, it was always just going to be the people that I surrounded myself with,” Dacosta said, “The thing that I’ve been most surprised by lately is how much respect I’m getting from these middle-aged white dudes that I work with.”

This was the exact opposite experience Dacosta had while directing Candyman, which Jordan Peele produced. Though she had Peele’s support on set, Dacosta still cited that some “ridiculous” things happened on that set, with crew members saying “things that are super inappropriate, that you would just never say to anyone else because they were so specific to my gender, my race, my age.”

Working on The Marvels has not just been a great professional experience for Dacosta, but also a creative one as she’s found herself wanting to create more original work after directing the Marvel film.

“It was really great to play in this world, and to be a part of building this big world,” She explained, “but it made me just want to build my own world more.”

