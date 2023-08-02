Superhero movies are frequently a dominant force at the global box office, and these are the best comic book movies of 2023 so far, according to Rotten Tomatoes scores.

When it comes to totting up box office totals at the end of any year, superhero movies tend to do well. Indeed, four of the 10 most successful films of all time had comic book roots – The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Those Marvel movies were all generally well-received. But critical panning can destroy a film’s chances at the box office. And with fans looking to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes for a critical consensus, the RT score can be a blessing, or a curse.

So these are the Rotten Tomatoes scores for all the superhero movies released thus far this year. Which we’ll add to when the likes of Blue Beatle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hit screens.

Best superhero movies of 2023, according to Rotten Tomatoes

The following are all the superhero movies released theatrically in 2023, listed from best-to-worst according to Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

95% – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

95% – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

82% – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

64% – The Flash

49% – Shazam: Fury of the Gods

46% – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Meaning that as well as being the worst-reviewed MCU movie of all time, Ant-Man 3 is also bottom of the pile when it comes to 2023 superhero movies.

2023 comic book movies, according to the RT audience

The audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are generally kinder to superhero movies, and that’s the case when it comes to this 2023 crop. With those audience scores as follows:

95% – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

94% – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

94% – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

86% – Shazam: Fury of the Gods

83% – The Flash

82% – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Turtles and Spider-Man take the two top spots again. While in spite of those higher scores, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania remains rooted to the bottom.

Best superhero movies of 2023, according to Dexerto

That’s what the Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience thinks. While the following is how we break them down via our five-star rating system. You can click on each title to be taken to the full review.

Meaning GOTG takes our top spot over Spidey and the TMNT. But Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania remains – definitely, and categorically – the worst superhero movie of 2023.

We’ll update these lists when Blue Beetle hits screens worldwide in a couple of weeks. Until then, you can check out more movie coverage here.