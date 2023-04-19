Is Grand Admiral Thrawn in The Mandalorian finale? Star Wars fans have long-awaited the arrival of the Rebels villain, but does he appear in Season 3 Episode 8?

In Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka uttered the words: “Where is Grand Admiral Thrawn?”

To the noobs uneducated in the expanded lore of Star Wars, this would have been nothing more than a passing line. To those familiar with the Legends canon and Rebels, it started a ticking clock, especially with his eventual return already confirmed for the Ahsoka series, with Lars Mikkelsen reprising his role.

So, as The Mandalorian Season 3 comes to an end with its finale, some may be wondering: is Thrawn in it?

Does Thrawn appear in The Mandalorian finale?

No, Grand Admiral Thrawn doesn’t make an appearance in The Mandalorian Season 3 finale.

When we saw Din and Grogu flying through hyperspace alongside purrgil, squid-like whales only found in deep space, many believed it was another Thrawn tease.

For those who don’t know, he was last seen being sucked into a vortex in Star Wars: Rebels, thanks to Ezra Bridger using purrgil to wrap their tentacles around the villain’s ship and jumping into hyperspace, disappearing into the unknown regions of the galaxy.

We also got the first live-action appearance of his right-hand man: Gilad Pellaeon, who spoke “with authority” on Thrawn’s return having to remain a secret, while Moff Gideon called for new leadership on the Shadow Council.

Again, fans understandably took this as another indicator that we’ll be meeting Thrawn soon, but alas, he didn’t show up in The Mandalorian. Instead, they can look forward to seeing the blue-bodied antagonist in Ahsoka, and probably Dave Filoni’s Heir to the Empire movie.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8 is available to stream on Disney+ now.

