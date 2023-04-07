There was big news for fans of Grand Admiral Thrawn at Star Wars Celebration today, as his long-awaited live-action debut has been teased in new footage from Ahsoka.

In spite of the fact he is yet to appear in live-action form, Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the most popular character in the Star Wars universe.

The blue-skinned alien first appeared in a trilogy of Thrawn novels written by Timothy Zahn in the early 1990s. He has since popped up in the animated Star Wars Rebels series, and two more book trilogies, again written by Zahn.

Article continues after ad

Now Thrawn is set to make his live-action debut Ahsoka. The revelation was made at Star Wars Celebration in London today, where his appearance got a huge reaction from the crowd.

Thrawn makes live-action debut in Ahsoka trailer

You can watch the trailer for Ahsoka below:

Fans were excited to see Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka in the trailer, but not as much as they were to get a tease of the Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action – albeit just the back of his head.

Article continues after ad

“I started hearing whispers about Thrawn’s return… as heir to the Empire,” Ahsoka said in the trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

No casting for Thrawn has been announced at the time of writing, but we can expect more developments in the near future, especially now that the Star Wars spinoff series has an August 2023 release date.

As for the characters we do know about, there’s Andor star Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Scott Pilgrim star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hela Syndulla, a character first introduced in Star Wars: Rebels.

Article continues after ad

During the start of today’s panel, everyone praised each other for their work on Ahsoka. “Dave never squashes an idea you have – he finds a way to make it fit in,” said The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.

You can check out more of our Star Wars coverage here.