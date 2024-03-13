Tales of the Jedi Season 2: Everything we know

More animated Star Wars goodness is somewhere on the horizon – here’s everything we know so far about Tales of the Jedi Season 2.

Animated takes on Star Wars have had varying degrees of success, from The Bad Batch to The Clone Wars. However, Tales of the Jedi is so sought after that a second season of the 2022 original is coming in hot.

The first season followed “the lives of two distinctly different Jedi: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku; each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies.”

Now that plans for the second installment are starting to take shape, here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Tales of the Jedi.

Is there a release window for Tales of the Jedi Season 2?

No release window has been confirmed for Tales of the Jedi’s second series, but judging by Disney’s upcoming slate, it should drop in 2025.

Earlier in the year, the entire 2024 slate for Star Wars creators Lucasfilm was revealed, with no information on Season 2’s release – which has led many fans to assume that production on the project has finished.

This is hopefully the case, but it’s not surprising that there are delays, given last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. 2024 is already a busy year for the franchise, currently preoccupied with the release of The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, and Andor Season 2.

Many Star Wars projects, such as the Mandalorian & Grogu movie, still don’t have a confirmed release date, meaning Tales of the Jedi Season 2 could be even further down the pecking order.

Tales of the Jedi Season 2: Who’s in it?

There is no confirmed cast list, with the Jedi taking center stage in new episodes still a complete mystery.

Lucasfilm

Based on Season 1, here’s who would be most likely to return if Season 2 followed the same storyline:

Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Corey Burton as Count Dooku

Matt Lanter as Darth Vader

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

Bryce Dallas Howard as Yaddle

On top of this, fans have been speculating which new Star Wars characters they’d most like to see appear in Tales of the Jedi, with Anakin, Thrawn, and Kanan Jarrus among the most popular names.

What will happen in Tales of the Jedi Season 2?

Though nothing has been confirmed plotwise for Tales of the Jedi Season 2, it’s reported that the new installment will take on a similar anthology format.

Lucasfilm

The basis of a second season will entirely depend on which Jedi episodes are set to follow – and as the show has historically been an anthology of short stories, this idea could be taken any which way.

This means that there’s no guarantee that any of the characters we’ve previously met in the series will be making their return, nor might their stories be continued.

However, thanks to the format, we can assume that Season 2 will also consist of six episodes, with each Jedi featured typically getting three dedicated episodes a piece.

Is there a trailer for Tales of the Jedi Season 2?

There is currently no trailer for Tales of the Jedi’s second series.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated as soon as soon as anything changes.

