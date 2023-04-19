The finale of The Mandalorian Season 3 just aired on Disney+, so we’re looking at what that climax might mean for the future of the series, and whether villain Moff Gideon lives to fight another day.

The Mandalorian is over for another season. This third series has been our least favorite thus far, though it has had its moments, with Episode 7 a particular standout.

Season 3 also saw the return of overarching villain Moff Gideon, as played by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito. We learned more about his plan across this series, while he got ever-closer to taking out his sworn enemies, Din Djarin and Grogu.

Here’s what happens to Moff Gideon in the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian. So BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD!

Does Moff Gideon die in The Mandalorian finale?

Yes, Moff Gideon dies in The Mandalorian finale.

During an action-packed climax, Moff Gideon does battle with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Din and Grogu fight – and defeat – Praetorian Guards.

As a spaceship approaches the base on which they are duelling, Gideon orders Bo-Katan to hand over her Darksaber, in exchange for a warrior’s death. Bo-Katan refuses and runs at him. In response, he destroys the Darksaber, removes her mask, and prepares to kill her.

“Mandalorians are stronger together,” states Bo-Katan, just as Din and Grogu appear, resulting in a three-on-one fight playing out as the spaceship ploughs into the base.

While sparks fly, and the base crumbles, a ball of flames engulf the platform where Moff Gideon stands, killing him. It nearly takes out the Mandalorians too, but Grogu uses the Force to save Din Djarin and Bo-Katan.

Could Moff Gideon return?

Although we don’t see him actually die during the finale, that appears to be the end of this version of Moff Gideon.

But over the course of Season 3, we learned that he has created clones of himself, infused with the Force. Those clones are destroyed midway through Episode 8. But the beauty of a clone is that you can make as many as you want.

So while Moff Gideon is dead for the time being, don’t rule out his clone – or clones – existing somewhere else in the galaxy, just waiting to appear in a future season of The Mandalorian.

For all our coverage of The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, head here. While all our Star Wars coverage can be found here.