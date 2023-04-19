The creation of clones has formed a big chunk of the storyline across Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Here we explain what Moff Gideon was up to, and what that could mean for the future of both the show, and a forthcoming spinoff film.

“The creation of clones is your obsession,” Moff Gideon tells Brendol Hux in an earlier episode of The Mandalorian, which is very much the pot calling the kettle black.

We know that clones are also Moff Gideon’s obsession, which is why he charged Doctor Pershing with the task of creating them, and also why he has been obsessed with capturing and experimenting on Grogu.

Article continues after ad

His plans come fully into focus during the Season 3 finale, during which Moff Gideon spills all the cloning beans. We’ll explain all below, so BEWARE OF MANDALORIAN SPOILERS AHEAD…

Moff Gideon’s clones in The Mandalorian explained

During Season 3, Episode 8 of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin finds a room filled with tanks containing clones of Moff Gideon. Soon after one appears to wake up, Din floods the room, presumably killing each and every Moff Gideon clone.

But the figures in the tanks weren’t normal duplicates. As Gideon outlines in true Bond villain style.

Article continues after ad

“My clones were finally going to be perfect,” Moff Gideon explains. “The best parts of me, but improved by adding the one thing I never had. The Force. I was isolating the potential to wield The Force, and incorporating it into an unstoppable army. And you smothered them before they could take their first breath.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is this the end of Moff Gideon and his clones?

Moff Gideon dies at then end of The Mandalorian Season 3. Killed in a dramatic battle with Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, and Grogu, when a ball of fire engulfs him.

Article continues after ad

But, the beauty of clones is you can make as many of them as you want, and as long as you’ve got tanks handy, can stash them wherever you want. So there could be more Force-friendly Moff Gideon’s elsewhere in the galaxy. Ready to return in a future series of The Mandalorian. Or even in Dave Filoni’s forthcoming film that will unite all the Star Wars shows on the big screen.

So while he did die at the end of the season, that might not be the last we see of Giancarlo Esposito’s character.

Article continues after ad

For all our coverage of The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, head here. While all our Star Wars coverage can be found here.