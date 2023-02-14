Will there be a Mandalorian movie?

The Mandalorian is one of Disney+’s most popular Star Wars series, but will this success ever translate into a movie?

While the Star Wars franchise is primarily known for its movies, its Disney+ TV shows have certainly been making their way into the cultural landscape.

This is primarily due to the success of The Mandalorian, which stars Pedro Pascal, and has become pretty much the benchmark when it comes to other Star Wars series – to the point where a cameo from Din Djarin is often the highlight of another show.

And now that the show is hinting towards an epic conclusion, many fans are wondering one thing: will there be a spin-off movie that wraps everything up? Well, showrunner Jon Favreau recently addressed those growing calls.

Will The Mandalorian get a movie?

Sadly, at the time of writing, it doesn’t seem like a Mandalorian movie will ever be happening.

When speaking to Variety ahead of the release of The Mandalorian Season 3, Jon Favreau was asked about a spin-off movie. Sadly, it became obvious that the showrunner wanted to keep the story on a TV format.

He said: “There’s always an opportunity when you have a set of characters and stories that people connect with that you could cross media into different areas. Marvel does it quite effectively… it’s just a matter of where our time should be spent and what the appetite of the audience is.

“With all these stories we’re telling, it definitely is a full-time job just keeping this going with what we’re doing now. Television has a much different rhythm and schedule than film does.”

Although, going by his statement, it does suggest that he is not completely opposed to the idea of a film. As long as there is interest from fans, anything is possible. The Mandalorian and Grogu could even bleed into other films or stories in the future.

The Mandalorian may still get a big event in the future

Even if a film never happens, there are potentially big things in The Mandalorian’s future.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy did tease the idea of a “climatic story event” back in 2020, which would bring many of the Star Wars shows – that being Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew – together. This event could be a film, but it could also be a limited event series, such as Marvel’s The Defenders on Netflix.

It would be a great way to expand the Star Wares Universe, as well as wrapping up a lot of narrative threads by combining conflicts and villains. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, and how The Mandalorian’s upcoming season will affect any future chances of a movie.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on March 1, 2023.