The Mandalorian Season 3 cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in The Mandalorian Season 3, the newest chapter of the hit Star Wars series on Disney+.

In November 2019, a lone gunslinger wandered into a bar in the outer rim. Just over half an hour later, Star Wars unveiled its newest, most beloved character: Grogu, otherwise affectionately known as Baby Yoda.

Alongside Din Djarin, the father-son pair have gone up against monsters, rogue bounty hunters, and Darksaber-wielding Imperial villains. The last time we saw them, they reunited in The Book of Boba Fett after bidding farewell at the end of Season 2.

Ahead of their long-awaited return on Disney+, here’s your guide to everyone in the The Mandalorian Season 3 cast, and which characters they play.

Contents

The Mandalorian Season 3 cast: All actors and characters

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu.

“Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Below you’ll find a list of all the major characters in the cast of The Mandalorian Season 3.

Din Djarin: Pedro Pascal

Disney+

Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin, the show’s titular Mandalorian. Once an orphan of the Empire, he was taken in by the Children of the Watch, a Mandalorian sect who follow the ways of… the Way. In Season 3, we’ll see him travel to Mandalore for redemption after removing his helmet.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Pascal said: “It’s such a beautiful dynamic that exists between Din and Grogu; protector, protected. And how that dynamic can be reversed, and that there’s so much layering within their relationship.

“So I would just say that what is initially, or instantly, rich about their dynamic becomes more available to us in season three. What disarms us about this relationship continues to grow and that’s a fun thing.”

Pascal is also the co-lead of another huge show on TV right now: The Last of Us, where he plays the Joel to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

Grogu

Disney+

Grogu, brought to life with a mix of puppetry and VFX, 50-something-year-old who belongs to the same species as Master Yoda. He reunited with Mando in The Book of Boba Fett, choosing to abandon his Jedi training to be a Mandalorian – just like his dad.

Speaking to Total Film, creator Jon Favreau hinted that Grogu could be the key to bringing the Jedi and Mandalorians together. “Grogu seems to have the potential to have a lot of significance in bridging these two cultures and maybe he’s a character that can walk both those worlds… we’ll see,” he said.

Moff Gideon: Giancarlo Esposito

Disney+

Giancarlo Esposito plays Moff Gideon, the primary antagonist of The Mandalorian first introduced in Season 1. He’s a key figure in the Imperial Remnant, but we last saw him in the New Republic’s custody after losing the Darksaber.

Esposito is also known for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as Stan Edgar in The Boys.

Greef Karga: Carl Weathers

Disney+

Carl Weathers plays Greef Karga, who serves as a High Magistrate on the planet Navarro. When we first meet him, he’s an associate of Din Djarin’s and an agent of the Bounty Hunters Guild. While Grogu caused tension between them at first, but he fell for him just as we alldid.

Bo-Katan Kryze: Katee Sackhoff

Disney+

Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian with an extensive history in the Star Wars franchise. She’s a friend to Din Djarin, but they may need to go toe-to-toe in Season 3 for possession of the Darksaber and, as a result, Mandalore.

Sackhoff has played Bo-Katan since 2012, first voicing her in The Clone Wars series, before reprising her role in Rebels and The Mandalorian.

The Armorer: Emily Swallow

Disney+

Emily Swallow plays The Armorer, a mysterious Mandalorian who provides Din with fresh armor when required. She’s also the leader of the Children of the Watch, and she lost many of her friends and family during the Great Purge.

Swallow is otherwise best known for playing Kim Fischer on CBS series The Mentalist and Amara in Supernatural Season 11.

Dr. Pershing: Omid Abtahi

Disney+

Omid Abtahi plays Dr Pershing, a scientist who initially works for the Client, but ends up serving under Moff Gideon, with the intention of acquiring Grogu and studying his blood.

Abtahi also starred in American Gods as Salim, as well as appearing in NCIS, Fear the Walking Dead, and Last Resort.

Peli Motto: Amy Sedaris

Disney+

Amy Sedaris plays Peli Motto, a mechanic on Tattooine. Din once left Grogu in her care, along with her Pit Droids, soon becoming a close friend and helpful ally.

Sedaris is best known for voicing Princess Carolyn in BoJack Horseman, while also appearing in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Elf.

Boba Fett: Temuera Morrison

Disney+

Temuera Morrison returned as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2, before getting his own spinoff with The Book of Boba Fett. He’s not a Mandalorian, but he’s easily recognized by his iconic armor.

While it’s not been confirmed if he’ll appear in Season 3, it seems likely. A deleted post shared by Star Wars’ Hong Kong account, as per CBR, read: “The original team is back. The Mandalorian [Din Djarin] and [Grogu] are about to embark on a new adventure! Plus the bounty hunter [Boba Fett] and other old allies and new enemies.”

Christopher Lloyd

Universal Pictures

Christopher Lloyd has been cast in The Mandalorian Season 3, but it’s not been revealed exactly who he’ll be playing. It’s most likely going to be a guest role rather than a recurring character, but we’ll update this space once we know.

Tim Meadows

Netflix

Tim Meadows has also been cast in an undisclosed role in The Mandalorian Season 3 cast. He’s a comedian and actor best known for Saturday Night Live, Mean Girls, and The Goldbergs.

The Mandalorian Season 3 starts streaming on March 1. Check out our other coverage here.